GAMEE to North Korean Won Conversion Table
GMEE to KPW Conversion Table
KPW to GMEE Conversion Table
- 1 GMEE1.51 KPW
- 5 GMEE7.54 KPW
- 10 GMEE15.09 KPW
- 50 GMEE75.43 KPW
- 100 GMEE150.85 KPW
- 1,000 GMEE1,508.51 KPW
- 5,000 GMEE7,542.54 KPW
- 10,000 GMEE15,085.09 KPW
- 1 KPW0.6629 GMEE
- 5 KPW3.314 GMEE
- 10 KPW6.629 GMEE
- 50 KPW33.14 GMEE
- 100 KPW66.29 GMEE
- 1,000 KPW662.9 GMEE
- 5,000 KPW3,314 GMEE
- 10,000 KPW6,629 GMEE
GAMEE (GMEE) is currently trading at ₩ 1.51 KPW , reflecting a -0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₩46.13M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₩2.65B KPW. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated GAMEE Price page.
1.59T KPW
Circulation Supply
46.13M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.65B KPW
Market Cap
-0.98%
Price Change (1D)
₩ 0.0019168
24H High
₩ 0.0016519
24H Low
The GMEE to KPW trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track GAMEE's fluctuations against KPW. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current GAMEE price.
GMEE to KPW Conversion Summary
As of | 1 GMEE = 1.51 KPW | 1 KPW = 0.6629 GMEE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 GMEE to KPW is 1.51 KPW.
Buying 5 GMEE will cost 7.54 KPW and 10 GMEE is valued at 15.09 KPW.
1 KPW can be traded for 0.6629 GMEE.
50 KPW can be converted to 33.14 GMEE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 GMEE to KPW has changed by +7.97% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.98%, reaching a high of 1.73 KPW and a low of 1.49 KPW.
One month ago, the value of 1 GMEE was 1.35 KPW, which represents a +12.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, GMEE has changed by 0.729674 KPW, resulting in a +94.36% change in its value.
GMEE to KPW Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, GAMEE (GMEE) has fluctuated between 1.49 KPW and 1.73 KPW, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.38 KPW to a high of 1.79 KPW. You can view detailed GMEE to KPW price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|Low
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|Average
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|₩ 0
|Volatility
|+14.01%
|+29.06%
|+65.29%
|+335.31%
|Change
|-11.64%
|+8.09%
|+12.25%
|+94.68%
GAMEE Price Forecast in KPW for 2027 and 2030
GAMEE’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GMEE to KPW forecasts for the coming years:
GMEE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, GAMEE could reach approximately ₩1.58, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
GMEE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, GMEE may rise to around ₩1.83 KPW, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our GAMEE Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
GAMEE Overview
North Korean Won Overview
GMEE to KPW Market Statistics
3,180,000,000
ETH
Current GMEE to KPW Exchange Rate
The live GAMEE (GMEE) price today is ₩ 1.50292624994147507196, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMEE to KPW conversion rate is ₩ 1.50292624994147507196 per GMEE.
Discover More GAMEE on MEXC
The North Korean Won is the official currency of North Korea, a country located in East Asia. The Won is issued by the Central Bank of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, serving as the primary medium of exchange in the nation's economy. It is denoted by the symbol "₩" and the ISO code for this currency is "KPW".
The North Korean Won plays a crucial role in the country's economic activities. It is used in all types of financial transactions, both large and small, from purchasing daily necessities to major business transactions. It is also used in the payment of wages and salaries to the country's workforce. As such, the Won is an essential aspect of everyday economic life in North Korea.
However, the North Korean Won operates in a unique economic environment. North Korea's economy is characterized by its centralized planning system and the government's heavy control over most aspects of economic life. This includes the country's monetary policy and the issuance and regulation of its currency.
The circulation of the North Korean Won is strictly controlled by the government. Foreign exchange of the Won is highly restricted, making it difficult to obtain outside of North Korea. It's also noteworthy that the use of foreign currencies, such as the US dollar and the Chinese yuan, is prevalent in the country due to a lack of faith in the stability of the Won.
The value of the North Korean Won is not determined by market forces as is common with most other world currencies. Instead, its value is set by the government. This lack of a free-floating exchange rate can lead to a disconnect between the official exchange rate and the rate on the black market, which can be considerably higher.
In conclusion, the North Korean Won is an integral part of the country's economic system, despite its unique challenges and restrictions. Understanding the complexities of this currency provides valuable insight into the broader economic landscape of North Korea.
GMEE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
GMEE/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of GMEE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where GAMEE is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell GMEE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore GMEE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of GAMEE futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy GAMEE with KPW in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit KPW
Fund your account with KPW using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy GAMEE
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for GAMEE, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited KPW.
More Cryptocurrencies to Explore
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
DegenVerse
DVERSE
0.00%
Bobo
BOBO
0.00%
Hooli
HOOLI
-64.00%
UBOX
UBOX
+2,099.52%
Starpower
STAR
-2.69%
Top Gainers
Today's top crypto pumps
UBOX
UBOX
+2,099.52%
AIXDROP
AIXDROP
+51.90%
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
+25.98%
Xphere
XP
+16.41%
Warden
WARD
+16.38%
GMEE and KPW in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
GAMEE (GMEE) vs USD: Market Comparison
GAMEE Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0016754
- 7-Day Change: +7.97%
- 30-Day Trend: +12.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including GMEE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KPW, the USD price of GMEE remains the primary market benchmark.
[GMEE Price] [GMEE to USD]
North Korean Won (KPW) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KPW/USD): 0.0011111111172839507
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KPW means you will pay less to get the same amount of GMEE.
- A weaker KPW means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy GMEE securely with KPW on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the GMEE to KPW Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between GAMEE (GMEE) and North Korean Won (KPW) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GMEE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GMEE to KPW rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KPW-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KPW Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KPW's strength. When KPW weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GMEE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like GAMEE, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GMEE may rise, impacting its conversion to KPW.
Convert GMEE to KPW Instantly
Use our real-time GMEE to KPW converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the GMEE to KPW exchange rate calculated in India?
The GMEE to KPW exchange rate in India is based on the current value of GMEE (often in KPW), converted to KPW using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the GMEE to KPW exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The GMEE to KPW rate changes frequently because both GMEE and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed GMEE to KPW in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the GMEE to KPW rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the GMEE to KPW rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert GMEE to KPW, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my GMEE to KPW conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of GMEE against KPW over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the GMEE to KPW rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KPW, influencing the conversion rate even if GMEE remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the GMEE to KPW exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the GMEE to KPW rate.
Can I compare the GMEE to KPW rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the GMEE to KPW rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the GMEE to KPW rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the GMEE price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the GMEE to KPW conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target GMEE to KPW price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences GMEE and KPW in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for GMEE and KPW.
What's the difference between converting GMEE to KPW and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between GMEE and KPW. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is GMEE to KPW a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track GMEE prices in KPW or stablecoins. GMEE to KPW is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the GMEE to KPW rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. KPW may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GMEE to KPW rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
GAMEE News and Market Updates
Explore More About GAMEE
GAMEE Price
Learn more about GAMEE (GMEE) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
GAMEE Price Prediction
Explore GMEE forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where GAMEE may be headed.
How to Buy GAMEE
Want to buy GAMEE? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
GMEE/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade GMEE/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
GMEE USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on GMEE with leverage. Explore GMEE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More GAMEE to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to KPW Conversions
Other Popular Crypto to Fiat Conversions
Why Buy GAMEE with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy GAMEE.
Join millions of users and buy GAMEE with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.