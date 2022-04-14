Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Guild of Guardians (GOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Guild of Guardians (GOG) Information Guild of Guardians is a mobile multiplayer roleplaying game based on the Immutable X Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. Like in other GameFi titles, in-game assets are represented by nonfungible tokens and players are rewarded for completing various objectives. Guild of Guardian's native currency is called GOG. It enables players to participate in the title's governance and powers its play-to-earn functions. Official Website: https://www.guildofguardians.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.guildofguardians.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9AB7bb7FdC60f4357ECFef43986818A2A3569c62

Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guild of Guardians (GOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.82M $ 9.82M $ 9.82M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 763.88M $ 763.88M $ 763.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.86M $ 12.86M $ 12.86M All-Time High: $ 0.17695 $ 0.17695 $ 0.17695 All-Time Low: $ 0.008857520737783307 $ 0.008857520737783307 $ 0.008857520737783307 Current Price: $ 0.01286 $ 0.01286 $ 0.01286 Learn more about Guild of Guardians (GOG) price

Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guild of Guardians (GOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOG's tokenomics, explore GOG token's live price!

Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price History Analysing the price history of GOG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

