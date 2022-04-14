Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tokenomics
Guild of Guardians (GOG) Information
Guild of Guardians is a mobile multiplayer roleplaying game based on the Immutable X Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. Like in other GameFi titles, in-game assets are represented by nonfungible tokens and players are rewarded for completing various objectives. Guild of Guardian's native currency is called GOG. It enables players to participate in the title's governance and powers its play-to-earn functions.
Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guild of Guardians (GOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Guild of Guardians (GOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GOG's tokenomics, explore GOG token's live price!
How to Buy GOG
Interested in adding Guild of Guardians (GOG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GOG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price History
Analysing the price history of GOG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
GOG Price Prediction
Want to know where GOG might be heading? Our GOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Guild of Guardians (GOG)
Amount
1 GOG = 0.01286 USD