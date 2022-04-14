GridiumAI (GRDM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GridiumAI (GRDM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GridiumAI (GRDM) Information GRDM (GridiumAI) is positioned as a distributed AI infrastructure and computing platform, with its narrative built around "Nobel-backed team," "AI infrastructure," and the "USD1 track," blending meme energy with tech concepts. The name GRDM derives from "Gridium," symbolizing grids, distribution, and advanced intelligence. It conveys an image of "distributed AI empowering new financial infrastructure" backed by an academic team, evoking authority, innovation, and speculative appeal. Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xF625B131336b4544907e160507aa8d8568104444

GridiumAI (GRDM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GridiumAI (GRDM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00786 $ 0.00786 $ 0.00786 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0009049 $ 0.0009049 $ 0.0009049 Learn more about GridiumAI (GRDM) price

GridiumAI (GRDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GridiumAI (GRDM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRDM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRDM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRDM's tokenomics, explore GRDM token's live price!

