The post Major Banks Rush to Get Crypto Charters in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights In the latest statement, the OCC revealed a major development that approves new federally chartered banks This might open the door for crypto and fintech companies to become regulated institutions An OCC official has raised his support for the authority of existing trust banks to hold digital assets for clients, stating that they have legally provided this custody service for decades and that crypto is not different The U.S.’s leading banking regulator has revealed that many new federally chartered banks are going to be approved soon and stated that firms working with digital assets should have a clear regulatory framework to become regulated banks. Our first public panel of the day: @USComptroller Jonathan Gould delivers a keynote and sits for a conversation to discuss the @USOCC’s modernization agenda and GENIUS Act implementation. Tune in to watch the livestream here: https://t.co/6gK6lZakdz — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) December 8, 2025 US Regulator Welcomes New Crypto-Friendly Banks Comptroller of the Currency’s head, Jonathan V. Gould, shared a statement at a Blockchain Association Summit on December 8, where he unveiled the regulator’s plan to integrate financial innovations into the existing financial infrastructure. In his official statement, he slammed the last 15 years of “completely stagnated” new bank formations by blaming regulators for discouraging applicants. “Over the past 15 years, de novo chartering has completely stagnated. In the late 1990s, the OCC received over 100 de novo charter applications each year, and nearly 50 per year in the early 2000s. But from 2011 through 2024, the OCC received, on average, less than four charter applications per year,” he said. Jonathan V. Gould further added into his statement, “Following the financial crisis, there were years when the OCC received only one or two charter applications—as well as years when the OCC did not receive a…

