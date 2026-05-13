What is HAMMY about?

HAMMY is a cute hamster-themed memecoin built on the TRON blockchain, spearheaded by a dedicated CTO community. This project combines the charm of its hamster mascot with the innovative spirit of a technologically driven team, creating a unique and engaging experience for users.

What makes HAMMY unique?

As a memecoin, HAMMY stands out with its playful and approachable branding, making it accessible to a broad audience. The project is driven by a strong community ethos, with the CTO team at the helm, ensuring that the technical foundation of HAMMY is robust and reliable. The TRON blockchain provides the ideal platform for HAMMY, offering fast transactions and scalability, which are crucial for the project’s growth and user engagement.

What's the history of HAMMY?

The HAMMY community plays a central role in the project’s development, contributing ideas, feedback, and creative content such as Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs and promotional materials. These efforts help to strengthen the bond among community members and promote the HAMMY brand within the broader crypto space.

What's next for HAMMY?

HAMMY’s roadmap includes plans for listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding its ecosystem through integrations with other decentralized applications on TRON. The CTO community is committed to delivering a project that not only delights users with its cute and fun concept but also provides a secure and scalable platform for transactions and interactions.

What is the current price of HAMMY?

The live price of HAMMY (HAMMY) is ₹0.0008001663526430000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is HAMMY positioned in the market?

HAMMY currently sits at market rank #10351, supported by a market capitalization of ₹800052.44660927082000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HAMMY?

The circulating supply of HAMMY is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of HAMMY?

During the last 24 hours, HAMMY traded within a range of ₹ (24-hour low) and ₹ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is HAMMY from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

HAMMY reached an all-time high of ₹0.01316508993142630000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00049798588299782000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HAMMY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for HAMMY?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Tron Ecosystem,Sun Pump Ecosystem,TRON Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.