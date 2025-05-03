What is HARD Protocol (HARD)

Hard Protocol is a cross-chain money market. HARD token is the governance token of Hard Protocol, used to encourage early participants to participate in the continuous development and management of the product. Through the Hard Protocol platform, users can use BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX and other assets for lending and mining to earns yield.

What is the price of HARD Protocol (HARD) today? The live price of HARD Protocol (HARD) is 0.010431 USD . What is the market cap of HARD Protocol (HARD)? The current market cap of HARD Protocol is $ 1.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HARD by its real-time market price of 0.010431 USD . What is the circulating supply of HARD Protocol (HARD)? The current circulating supply of HARD Protocol (HARD) is 134.79M USD . What was the highest price of HARD Protocol (HARD)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of HARD Protocol (HARD) is 2.9956 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HARD Protocol (HARD)? The 24-hour trading volume of HARD Protocol (HARD) is $ 53.50K USD .

