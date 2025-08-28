More About HOKK

$0.007021
+75.52%1D
HOKK (HOKK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-29 12:36:56 (UTC+8)

HOKK (HOKK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004
24H Low
$ 0.013973
24H High

$ 0.004
$ 0.013973
--
--
+2.22%

+75.52%

+75.52%

+75.52%

HOKK (HOKK) real-time price is $ 0.007021. Over the past 24 hours, HOKK traded between a low of $ 0.004 and a high of $ 0.013973, showing active market volatility. HOKK's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, HOKK has changed by +2.22% over the past hour, +75.52% over 24 hours, and +75.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HOKK (HOKK) Market Information

--
$ 14.65K
$ 0.00
--
--
ETH

The current Market Cap of HOKK is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.65K. The circulating supply of HOKK is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

HOKK (HOKK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of HOKK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00302089+75.52%
30 Days$ +0.003021+75.52%
60 Days$ +0.003021+75.52%
90 Days$ +0.003021+75.52%
HOKK Price Change Today

Today, HOKK recorded a change of $ +0.00302089 (+75.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HOKK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003021 (+75.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HOKK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOKK saw a change of $ +0.003021 (+75.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HOKK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003021 (+75.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HOKK (HOKK)?

Check out the HOKK Price History page now.

What is HOKK (HOKK)

HOKK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your HOKK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOKK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about HOKK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HOKK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HOKK Price Prediction (USD)

How much will HOKK (HOKK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your HOKK (HOKK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for HOKK.

Check the HOKK price prediction now!

HOKK (HOKK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HOKK (HOKK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOKK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HOKK (HOKK)

Looking for how to buy HOKK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HOKK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOKK to Local Currencies

HOKK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HOKK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HOKK

How much is HOKK (HOKK) worth today?
The live HOKK price in USD is 0.007021 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HOKK to USD price?
The current price of HOKK to USD is $ 0.007021. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of HOKK?
The market cap for HOKK is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HOKK?
The circulating supply of HOKK is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOKK?
HOKK achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOKK?
HOKK saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of HOKK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOKK is $ 14.65K USD.
Will HOKK go higher this year?
HOKK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOKK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-29 12:36:56 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

