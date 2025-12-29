HOP to Singapore Dollar Conversion Table
HOP to SGD Conversion Table
The table above displays real-time HOP to Singapore Dollar (HOP to SGD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HOP to 10,000 HOP. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HOP amounts using the latest SGD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HOP to SGD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SGD to HOP Conversion Table
The table above shows real-time Singapore Dollar to HOP (SGD to HOP) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SGD to 10,000 SGD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much HOP you can get at current rates based on commonly used SGD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
HOP (HOP) is currently trading at S$ 0.00 SGD , reflecting a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at S$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of S$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated HOP Price page.
The HOP to SGD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track HOP's fluctuations against SGD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current HOP price.
HOP to SGD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HOP = 0.00 SGD | 1 SGD = 869.6 HOP
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HOP to SGD is 0.00 SGD.
Buying 5 HOP will cost 0.01 SGD and 10 HOP is valued at 0.01 SGD.
1 SGD can be traded for 869.6 HOP.
50 SGD can be converted to 43,484 HOP, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HOP to SGD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.57%, reaching a high of -- SGD and a low of -- SGD.
One month ago, the value of 1 HOP was -- SGD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HOP has changed by -- SGD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About HOP (HOP)
Now that you have calculated the price of HOP (HOP), you can learn more about HOP directly at MEXC. Learn about HOP past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy HOP, trading pairs, and more.
HOP to SGD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, HOP (HOP) has fluctuated between -- SGD and -- SGD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0010468424634358766 SGD to a high of 0.0013223273222347912 SGD. You can view detailed HOP to SGD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
HOP Price Forecast in SGD for 2026 and 2030
HOP’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HOP to SGD forecasts for the coming years:
HOP Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, HOP could reach approximately S$0.00 SGD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HOP Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HOP may rise to around S$0.00 SGD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our HOP Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HOP Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
The table above shows a list of HOP Spot trading pairs, covering markets where HOP is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HOP at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore HOP Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of HOP futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy HOP
Looking to add HOP to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy HOP › or Get started now ›
HOP and SGD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
HOP (HOP) vs USD: Market Comparison
HOP Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0008932
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HOP, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SGD, the USD price of HOP remains the primary market benchmark.
[HOP Price] [HOP to USD]
Singapore Dollar (SGD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SGD/USD): 0.7775626521106938
- 7-Day Change: +0.69%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.69%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SGD means you will pay less to get the same amount of HOP.
- A weaker SGD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HOP securely with SGD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HOP to SGD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between HOP (HOP) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HOP, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HOP to SGD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SGD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SGD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SGD's strength. When SGD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HOP, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like HOP, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HOP may rise, impacting its conversion to SGD.
Convert HOP to SGD Instantly
Use our real-time HOP to SGD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HOP to SGD?
Enter the Amount of HOP
Start by entering how much HOP you want to convert into SGD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HOP to SGD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HOP to SGD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HOP and SGD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HOP to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HOP with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HOP to SGD exchange rate calculated?
The HOP to SGD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HOP (often in USD or USDT), converted to SGD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HOP to SGD rate change so frequently?
HOP to SGD rate changes so frequently because both HOP and Singapore Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HOP to SGD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HOP to SGD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HOP to SGD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HOP to SGD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HOP to SGD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HOP against SGD over time?
You can understand the HOP against SGD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HOP to SGD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SGD, impacting the conversion rate even if HOP stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HOP to SGD exchange rate?
HOP halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HOP to SGD rate.
Can I compare the HOP to SGD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HOP to SGD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HOP to SGD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the HOP price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HOP to SGD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SGD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HOP to SGD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences HOP and the Singapore Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both HOP and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HOP to SGD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SGD into HOP of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HOP to SGD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HOP prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HOP to SGD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HOP to SGD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SGD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HOP to SGD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
HOP News and Market Updates
Why Buy HOP with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy HOP.
Join millions of users and buy HOP with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
