What is Horizon Protocol (HZN)

Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the on-chain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain.

Horizon Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Horizon Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HZN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Horizon Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Horizon Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Horizon Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Horizon Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HZN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Horizon Protocol price prediction page.

Horizon Protocol Price History

Tracing HZN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HZN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Horizon Protocol price history page.

How to buy Horizon Protocol (HZN)

Looking for how to buy Horizon Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Horizon Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HZN to Local Currencies

1 HZN to VND ₫ 98.549675 1 HZN to AUD A$ 0.00580475 1 HZN to GBP ￡ 0.00280875 1 HZN to EUR € 0.0032956 1 HZN to USD $ 0.003745 1 HZN to MYR RM 0.01599115 1 HZN to TRY ₺ 0.1440327 1 HZN to JPY ¥ 0.5423509 1 HZN to RUB ₽ 0.31057285 1 HZN to INR ₹ 0.3165274 1 HZN to IDR Rp 61.3934328 1 HZN to KRW ₩ 5.2450972 1 HZN to PHP ₱ 0.2078475 1 HZN to EGP ￡E. 0.18998385 1 HZN to BRL R$ 0.02115925 1 HZN to CAD C$ 0.0051681 1 HZN to BDT ৳ 0.4565155 1 HZN to NGN ₦ 6.02087395 1 HZN to UAH ₴ 0.155792 1 HZN to VES Bs 0.32956 1 HZN to PKR Rs 1.0557904 1 HZN to KZT ₸ 1.9393857 1 HZN to THB ฿ 0.1239595 1 HZN to TWD NT$ 0.11500895 1 HZN to AED د.إ 0.01374415 1 HZN to CHF Fr 0.0030709 1 HZN to HKD HK$ 0.02902375 1 HZN to MAD .د.م 0.0346787 1 HZN to MXN $ 0.0733271

Horizon Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Horizon Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Horizon Protocol What is the price of Horizon Protocol (HZN) today? The live price of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is 0.003745 USD . What is the market cap of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? The current market cap of Horizon Protocol is $ 452.05K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HZN by its real-time market price of 0.003745 USD . What is the circulating supply of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? The current circulating supply of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is 120.71M USD . What was the highest price of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is 1.99 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is $ 47.39K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!