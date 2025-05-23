What is IBRL (IBRL)

$IBRL is the first official token launched by the @gavelxyz platform, developed by the team behind @ellipsis_labs. The platform focuses on MEV-resistant trading mechanisms, leveraging a custom AMM design to reduce slippage losses caused by sandwich attacks, aiming to be a foundation for secure trading infrastructure.

IBRL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IBRL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IBRL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about IBRL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IBRL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IBRL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IBRL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IBRL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IBRL price prediction page.

IBRL Price History

Tracing IBRL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IBRL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IBRL price history page.

How to buy IBRL (IBRL)

Looking for how to buy IBRL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IBRL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IBRL to Local Currencies

1 IBRL to VND ₫ 1,337.17815 1 IBRL to AUD A$ 0.0797895 1 IBRL to GBP ￡ 0.0380695 1 IBRL to EUR € 0.0453705 1 IBRL to USD $ 0.05215 1 IBRL to MYR RM 0.2205945 1 IBRL to TRY ₺ 2.027592 1 IBRL to JPY ¥ 7.4339825 1 IBRL to RUB ₽ 4.1443605 1 IBRL to INR ₹ 4.4364005 1 IBRL to IDR Rp 841.1289145 1 IBRL to KRW ₩ 71.243158 1 IBRL to PHP ₱ 2.885981 1 IBRL to EGP ￡E. 2.601242 1 IBRL to BRL R$ 0.294126 1 IBRL to CAD C$ 0.0714455 1 IBRL to BDT ৳ 6.353956 1 IBRL to NGN ₦ 82.909113 1 IBRL to UAH ₴ 2.165268 1 IBRL to VES Bs 4.9021 1 IBRL to PKR Rs 14.702128 1 IBRL to KZT ₸ 26.674725 1 IBRL to THB ฿ 1.6943535 1 IBRL to TWD NT$ 1.5629355 1 IBRL to AED د.إ 0.1913905 1 IBRL to CHF Fr 0.042763 1 IBRL to HKD HK$ 0.4083345 1 IBRL to MAD .د.م 0.4792585 1 IBRL to MXN $ 1.003366

IBRL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IBRL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IBRL What is the price of IBRL (IBRL) today? The live price of IBRL (IBRL) is 0.05215 USD . What is the market cap of IBRL (IBRL)? The current market cap of IBRL is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IBRL by its real-time market price of 0.05215 USD . What is the circulating supply of IBRL (IBRL)? The current circulating supply of IBRL (IBRL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of IBRL (IBRL)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of IBRL (IBRL) is 0.06831 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of IBRL (IBRL)? The 24-hour trading volume of IBRL (IBRL) is $ 67.95K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.