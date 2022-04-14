IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) Tokenomics
IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) Information
Your AI-native security agent that scans smart contracts in real-time, identifies vulnerabilities, and delivers actionable insights directly on X—where Web3 builders live.
IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IRISVIRTUAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IRISVIRTUAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand IRISVIRTUAL's tokenomics, explore IRISVIRTUAL token's live price!
How to Buy IRISVIRTUAL
Interested in adding IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy IRISVIRTUAL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL) Price History
Analysing the price history of IRISVIRTUAL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
IRISVIRTUAL Price Prediction
Want to know where IRISVIRTUAL might be heading? Our IRISVIRTUAL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy IRIS by Virtuals (IRISVIRTUAL)
Amount
1 IRISVIRTUAL = 0.005001 USD