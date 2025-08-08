What is IXORAPAD (IXORA)

Ixorapad is a cutting-edge decentralized launchpad designed to connect visionary Gamefi startups with global investors. We provide exclusive early-stage investment opportunities for both individual investors and venture capital firms, enabling them to support the next wave of innovation.

IXORAPAD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IXORAPAD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IXORA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IXORAPAD price prediction page.

IXORAPAD Price History

Tracing IXORA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IXORA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IXORAPAD price history page.

IXORAPAD (IXORA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IXORAPAD (IXORA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IXORA token's extensive tokenomics now!

IXORA to Local Currencies

What is the price of IXORAPAD (IXORA) today? The live price of IXORAPAD (IXORA) is 0.0962 USD . What is the market cap of IXORAPAD (IXORA)? The current market cap of IXORAPAD is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IXORA by its real-time market price of 0.0962 USD . What is the circulating supply of IXORAPAD (IXORA)? The current circulating supply of IXORAPAD (IXORA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of IXORAPAD (IXORA)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of IXORAPAD (IXORA) is 0.14112 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of IXORAPAD (IXORA)? The 24-hour trading volume of IXORAPAD (IXORA) is $ 1.08M USD .

