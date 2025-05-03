What is Jambo (J)

Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone

Jambo is available on MEXC



Jambo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jambo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Jambo Price History

Tracing J's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Jambo (J)

You can easily purchase Jambo on MEXC

J to Local Currencies

1 J to VND ₫ 5,444.5735 1 J to AUD A$ 0.320695 1 J to GBP ￡ 0.155175 1 J to EUR € 0.182072 1 J to USD $ 0.2069 1 J to MYR RM 0.883463 1 J to TRY ₺ 7.957374 1 J to JPY ¥ 29.963258 1 J to RUB ₽ 17.158217 1 J to INR ₹ 17.487188 1 J to IDR Rp 3,391.802736 1 J to KRW ₩ 289.775864 1 J to PHP ₱ 11.48295 1 J to EGP ￡E. 10.496037 1 J to BRL R$ 1.168985 1 J to CAD C$ 0.285522 1 J to BDT ৳ 25.22111 1 J to NGN ₦ 332.635199 1 J to UAH ₴ 8.60704 1 J to VES Bs 18.2072 1 J to PKR Rs 58.329248 1 J to KZT ₸ 107.145234 1 J to THB ฿ 6.84839 1 J to TWD NT$ 6.353899 1 J to AED د.إ 0.759323 1 J to CHF Fr 0.169658 1 J to HKD HK$ 1.603475 1 J to MAD .د.م 1.915894 1 J to MXN $ 4.051102

Jambo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jambo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jambo What is the price of Jambo (J) today? The live price of Jambo (J) is 0.2069 USD . What is the market cap of Jambo (J)? The current market cap of Jambo is $ 33.31M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of J by its real-time market price of 0.2069 USD . What is the circulating supply of Jambo (J)? The current circulating supply of Jambo (J) is 161.01M USD . What was the highest price of Jambo (J)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Jambo (J) is 3.8889 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Jambo (J)? The 24-hour trading volume of Jambo (J) is $ 20.14K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

