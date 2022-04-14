Jambo (J) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jambo (J), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jambo (J) Information Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone Official Website: https://www.jambo.technology/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Jambjx1oJoZNBZiqbiF9TqgatEZPdyfvYa9WVsKNzUh Buy J Now!

Jambo (J) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jambo (J), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.60M $ 14.60M $ 14.60M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 161.01M $ 161.01M $ 161.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 90.70M $ 90.70M $ 90.70M All-Time High: $ 3.8889 $ 3.8889 $ 3.8889 All-Time Low: $ 0.08839018701113863 $ 0.08839018701113863 $ 0.08839018701113863 Current Price: $ 0.0907 $ 0.0907 $ 0.0907 Learn more about Jambo (J) price

Jambo (J) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jambo (J) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of J tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many J tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand J's tokenomics, explore J token's live price!

How to Buy J Interested in adding Jambo (J) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy J, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy J on MEXC now!

Jambo (J) Price History Analysing the price history of J helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore J Price History now!

J Price Prediction Want to know where J might be heading? Our J price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See J token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!