What is Unleash Jugs (JUGS)

JUGS is a meme coin deployed on Solana, speculated to be the first meme token jointly launched by 9GAG and Moonit. Its contract address ending in "9gag" links it to the well-known internet community 9GAG, drawing significant attention from the crypto community.

Unleash Jugs (JUGS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUGS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unleash Jugs What is the price of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) today? The live price of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) is 0.002414 USD . What is the market cap of Unleash Jugs (JUGS)? The current market cap of Unleash Jugs is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JUGS by its real-time market price of 0.002414 USD . What is the circulating supply of Unleash Jugs (JUGS)? The current circulating supply of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Unleash Jugs (JUGS)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) is 0.005266 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Unleash Jugs (JUGS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) is $ 59.85K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

