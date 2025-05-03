Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
KardiaChain Price(KAI)
The current price of KardiaChain (KAI) today is 0.008336 USD with a current market cap of $ 39.80M USD. KAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KardiaChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.19K USD
- KardiaChain price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.78B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAI price information.
Track the price changes of KardiaChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00002576
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000706
|+9.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00117
|+16.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00262
|-23.92%
Today, KAI recorded a change of $ +0.00002576 (+0.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.KardiaChain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000706 (+9.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.KardiaChain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KAI saw a change of $ +0.00117 (+16.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.KardiaChain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00262 (-23.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of KardiaChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.87%
+0.31%
+13.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. The goal is to build a complete blockchain ecosystem for institutions by leveraging 3 main components: gateway, infrastructure, and services. Gateway reduces entry barriers to onboard non-crypto users onto blockchain via user-friendly payment channels. Infrastructure refers to the interlinked public and private KardiaChain blockchain network for users and businesses to operate, leveraging our unique non-invasive interoperability. Services refer to traditional organisations that collaborate with KardiaChain to tokenize and decentralize their existing services/products to become more effective and efficient. After two years of preparation, it is finally time to bring blockchain to mass adoption.
KardiaChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KardiaChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check KAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KardiaChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KardiaChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KardiaChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KardiaChain price prediction page.
Tracing KAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KardiaChain price history page.
Looking for how to buy KardiaChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KardiaChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 KAI to VND
₫219.36184
|1 KAI to AUD
A$0.0129208
|1 KAI to GBP
￡0.006252
|1 KAI to EUR
€0.00733568
|1 KAI to USD
$0.008336
|1 KAI to MYR
RM0.03559472
|1 KAI to TRY
₺0.32060256
|1 KAI to JPY
¥1.20721952
|1 KAI to RUB
₽0.69130448
|1 KAI to INR
₹0.70455872
|1 KAI to IDR
Rp136.65571584
|1 KAI to KRW
₩11.67506816
|1 KAI to PHP
₱0.462648
|1 KAI to EGP
￡E.0.42288528
|1 KAI to BRL
R$0.0470984
|1 KAI to CAD
C$0.01150368
|1 KAI to BDT
৳1.0161584
|1 KAI to NGN
₦13.40187056
|1 KAI to UAH
₴0.3467776
|1 KAI to VES
Bs0.733568
|1 KAI to PKR
Rs2.35008512
|1 KAI to KZT
₸4.31688096
|1 KAI to THB
฿0.2759216
|1 KAI to TWD
NT$0.25599856
|1 KAI to AED
د.إ0.03059312
|1 KAI to CHF
Fr0.00683552
|1 KAI to HKD
HK$0.064604
|1 KAI to MAD
.د.م0.07719136
|1 KAI to MXN
$0.16321888
For a more in-depth understanding of KardiaChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee