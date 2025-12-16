When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey." Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is new in theaters this weekend. How soon will the romantic drama be coming to streaming? Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary for the film reads, "Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. "Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures." Rated R, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also stars Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The first stop for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when it comes to the home entertainment marketplace will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. The studio releasing A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Sony Pictures Entertainment, typically has a one-month to six-week window from the time its films open in theaters and arrive on PVOD. For example, the studio's horror film Until Dawn opened in theaters on April 25 and debuted on PVOD on May 23. Sony's Karate Kid: Legends didn't arrive on digital streaming until July 8, just over five weeks after its theatrical release on May 30.