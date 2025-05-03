What is Kine Governance (KINE)

Kine aims to build a derivatives market with unlimited liquidity and a fast, transparent, and effortless way for users to trade derivatives on Ethereum.

Kine Governance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kine Governance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KINE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kine Governance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kine Governance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kine Governance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kine Governance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KINE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kine Governance price prediction page.

Kine Governance Price History

Tracing KINE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KINE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kine Governance price history page.

How to buy Kine Governance (KINE)

Looking for how to buy Kine Governance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kine Governance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KINE to Local Currencies

1 KINE to VND ₫ 70.10316 1 KINE to AUD A$ 0.0041292 1 KINE to GBP ￡ 0.001998 1 KINE to EUR € 0.00234432 1 KINE to USD $ 0.002664 1 KINE to MYR RM 0.01137528 1 KINE to TRY ₺ 0.10245744 1 KINE to JPY ¥ 0.38580048 1 KINE to RUB ₽ 0.22092552 1 KINE to INR ₹ 0.22516128 1 KINE to IDR Rp 43.67212416 1 KINE to KRW ₩ 3.73109184 1 KINE to PHP ₱ 0.147852 1 KINE to EGP ￡E. 0.13514472 1 KINE to BRL R$ 0.0150516 1 KINE to CAD C$ 0.00367632 1 KINE to BDT ৳ 0.3247416 1 KINE to NGN ₦ 4.28293944 1 KINE to UAH ₴ 0.1108224 1 KINE to VES Bs 0.234432 1 KINE to PKR Rs 0.75103488 1 KINE to KZT ₸ 1.37957904 1 KINE to THB ฿ 0.0881784 1 KINE to TWD NT$ 0.08181144 1 KINE to AED د.إ 0.00977688 1 KINE to CHF Fr 0.00218448 1 KINE to HKD HK$ 0.020646 1 KINE to MAD .د.م 0.02466864 1 KINE to MXN $ 0.05216112

Kine Governance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kine Governance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kine Governance What is the price of Kine Governance (KINE) today? The live price of Kine Governance (KINE) is 0.002664 USD . What is the market cap of Kine Governance (KINE)? The current market cap of Kine Governance is $ 53.84K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KINE by its real-time market price of 0.002664 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kine Governance (KINE)? The current circulating supply of Kine Governance (KINE) is 20.21M USD . What was the highest price of Kine Governance (KINE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Kine Governance (KINE) is 6.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kine Governance (KINE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kine Governance (KINE) is $ 56.88K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!