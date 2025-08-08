What is K (KINTO)

$K is the native utility and governance token of the Kinto network. It is used for: - Staking to earn USDC rewards - Mining rewards for traders, stakers, and referrers - Governance, including Nio elections and treasury proposals - Collateralization in lending markets - Smart wallet utilities, such as recovery, identity, and insurance

K is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your K investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KINTO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about K on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your K buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

K Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as K, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KINTO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our K price prediction page.

K Price History

Tracing KINTO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KINTO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our K price history page.

K (KINTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of K (KINTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KINTO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy K (KINTO)

Looking for how to buy K? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase K on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KINTO to Local Currencies

1 KINTO to VND ₫ 114,707.085 1 KINTO to AUD A$ 6.66927 1 KINTO to GBP ￡ 3.22566 1 KINTO to EUR € 3.70515 1 KINTO to USD $ 4.359 1 KINTO to MYR RM 18.48216 1 KINTO to TRY ₺ 177.32412 1 KINTO to JPY ¥ 640.773 1 KINTO to ARS ARS$ 5,781.12375 1 KINTO to RUB ₽ 347.89179 1 KINTO to INR ₹ 381.8484 1 KINTO to IDR Rp 70,306.44177 1 KINTO to KRW ₩ 6,062.58438 1 KINTO to PHP ₱ 247.98351 1 KINTO to EGP ￡E. 211.49868 1 KINTO to BRL R$ 23.71296 1 KINTO to CAD C$ 5.97183 1 KINTO to BDT ৳ 529.1826 1 KINTO to NGN ₦ 6,675.32901 1 KINTO to UAH ₴ 180.15747 1 KINTO to VES Bs 557.952 1 KINTO to CLP $ 4,219.512 1 KINTO to PKR Rs 1,235.86368 1 KINTO to KZT ₸ 2,353.64205 1 KINTO to THB ฿ 141.05724 1 KINTO to TWD NT$ 130.20333 1 KINTO to AED د.إ 15.99753 1 KINTO to CHF Fr 3.4872 1 KINTO to HKD HK$ 34.17456 1 KINTO to MAD .د.م 39.40536 1 KINTO to MXN $ 81.03381 1 KINTO to PLN zł 15.91035 1 KINTO to RON лв 18.96165 1 KINTO to SEK kr 41.80281 1 KINTO to BGN лв 7.27953 1 KINTO to HUF Ft 1,481.10102 1 KINTO to CZK Kč 91.45182 1 KINTO to KWD د.ك 1.329495 1 KINTO to ILS ₪ 14.95137

K Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of K, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About K What is the price of K (KINTO) today? The live price of K (KINTO) is 4.359 USD . What is the market cap of K (KINTO)? The current market cap of K is $ 8.01M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KINTO by its real-time market price of 4.359 USD . What is the circulating supply of K (KINTO)? The current circulating supply of K (KINTO) is 1.84M USD . What was the highest price of K (KINTO)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of K (KINTO) is 7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of K (KINTO)? The 24-hour trading volume of K (KINTO) is $ 80.64K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is PublicAI ($PUBLIC)? Complete Guide to the AI Data Revolution Token This comprehensive guide explores PublicAI’s revolutionary approach to human-in-the-loop AI development, the $PUBLIC token economy, and how this platform is reshaping the relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, crypto investor, or simply curious about earning rewards for your knowledge, this article provides everything you need to understand PublicAI’s transformative ecosystem.

The Origin and Evolution of WINkLink What is WIN? Quick Overview WIN token is a utility token launched in 2019 that powers the WINkLink ecosystem, the first comprehensive oracle system on the TRON blockchain. At its core, WINkLink crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and trust in decentralized applications by providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, as well as integrating real-world data, events, and payment systems into blockchain environments. Unlike traditional oracles, WIN coin leverages TRON’s high-throughput infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent system for developers and decentralized application (dApp) users. The Beginning: How WINkLink Started WINkLink token was