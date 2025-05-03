What is Koinos (KOIN)

Koinos is a monolithic general purpose blockchain built on a micro service architecture. Koinos smart contracts run on a third-party web assembly virtual machine and are currently targetable by multiple source languages. Koinos uses a novel consensus algorithm called, "Proof of Burn" that combines the energy efficiency of Proof of Stake with the simplicity and economics of Proof of Work along with a fee-less resource system called, "Mana", that lowers barriers to entry into crypto currency.

Koinos is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Koinos investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Koinos on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Koinos buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Koinos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Koinos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Koinos price prediction page.

Koinos Price History

Tracing KOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Koinos price history page.

How to buy Koinos (KOIN)

Looking for how to buy Koinos? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Koinos on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KOIN to Local Currencies

1 KOIN to VND ₫ 1,051.81055 1 KOIN to AUD A$ 0.0619535 1 KOIN to GBP ￡ 0.0299775 1 KOIN to EUR € 0.0351736 1 KOIN to USD $ 0.03997 1 KOIN to MYR RM 0.1706719 1 KOIN to TRY ₺ 1.5416429 1 KOIN to JPY ¥ 5.791653 1 KOIN to RUB ₽ 3.3071178 1 KOIN to INR ₹ 3.3826611 1 KOIN to IDR Rp 655.2457968 1 KOIN to KRW ₩ 55.9803832 1 KOIN to PHP ₱ 2.2247302 1 KOIN to EGP ￡E. 2.0288772 1 KOIN to BRL R$ 0.2258305 1 KOIN to CAD C$ 0.0551586 1 KOIN to BDT ৳ 4.872343 1 KOIN to NGN ₦ 64.0543232 1 KOIN to UAH ₴ 1.662752 1 KOIN to VES Bs 3.43742 1 KOIN to PKR Rs 11.2683424 1 KOIN to KZT ₸ 20.5709602 1 KOIN to THB ฿ 1.323007 1 KOIN to TWD NT$ 1.2274787 1 KOIN to AED د.إ 0.1466899 1 KOIN to CHF Fr 0.0327754 1 KOIN to HKD HK$ 0.3097675 1 KOIN to MAD .د.م 0.3701222 1 KOIN to MXN $ 0.7826126

Koinos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Koinos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koinos What is the price of Koinos (KOIN) today? The live price of Koinos (KOIN) is 0.03997 USD . What is the market cap of Koinos (KOIN)? The current market cap of Koinos is $ 3.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KOIN by its real-time market price of 0.03997 USD . What is the circulating supply of Koinos (KOIN)? The current circulating supply of Koinos (KOIN) is 83.26M USD . What was the highest price of Koinos (KOIN)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Koinos (KOIN) is 2.3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Koinos (KOIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Koinos (KOIN) is $ 1.30K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!