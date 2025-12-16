The post LAKE Launches Its Water Shop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAKE, a disruptive Real World Asset (RWA) company aiming to disrupt the trillion-dollar global water economy, has officially launched the LAKE Water Shop, now live within its growing RWA blockchain-based ecosystem. Built on LAKE’s pioneering “Spring to Consumer” (S2C) model, this Water Shop is a user-friendly Web3 water marketplace deployed on the Polygon blockchain. It allows EU-based $LAK3 holders to purchase premium spring water directly from verified sources, with delivery managed entirely by LAKE. This launch reinforces LAKE’s mission to broaden and decentralize access to this vital resource, creating new borderless distribution channels. This unique model is transforming the way we’ve interacted with water — replacing traditional intermediaries with blockchain-powered transparency and direct access, where LAKE sets the new standard: just like sourcing produce straight from a farm, you get pure, high-quality spring water directly from the source — no middlemen. Powered by the LAK3 token — the company’s token launched in January — the Water Shop provides a solid utility for the token. LAK3 acts as a true cryptocurrency and is the sole means of payment accepted on the platform. LAK3 serves as the universal cryptocurrency for water and is the only asset specifically designed to unlock real-world access and opportunities in the profitable and growing water market. The LAKE Water Shop is more than a marketplace — it’s a technological achievement. The platform integrates blockchain technology with real-world logistics, syncing in real time with LAKE’s partnered water sources, storage facilities, and delivery systems. “This is a major proof-of-concept for LAKE and the entire RWA space. The Water Shop represents the culmination of years of hard work and innovation” said Jean-Hugues Gavarini, CEO and Co-founder of LAKE. “We’re not just talking about utility — we’re delivering it, literally. European LAK3 holders can now turn their digital assets into real…

