What is LAOS Network (LAOS)

LAOS is the first Layer 1 protocol connected without bridges to Ethereum, Polygon and other EVM-compatible chains, capable of offloading more than 20% of all their transactions. It enables unlimited NFT minting on these networks at lower costs, bypassing native gas fees. This approach eliminates the need for bridges or wrapped currencies while maintaining compatibility with existing DApps. LAOS is being used by games, metaverses and RWA creators to mint assets in their millions, and merge Free-2-Play mechanics with web3.

The live price of LAOS Network (LAOS) is 0.00887 USD. The current market cap of LAOS Network is $ 0.00 USD. The current circulating supply of LAOS Network (LAOS) is 0.00 USD. As of 2025-05-04, the highest price of LAOS Network (LAOS) is 0.1467 USD. The 24-hour trading volume of LAOS Network (LAOS) is $ 80.48 USD.

