Lion Cat (LCAT) Information LCAT (Lion Cat) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token with AI-driven tools like price prediction, meme creation, and chatbots. Inspired by 'Leo,' a cat dreaming of space, LCAT ensures security and transparency with a renounced contract and automated token vesting. Official Website: https://lioncat.meme Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3917d6bdffe43105a74e6f9c09b5206f0f3f5fc0 Buy LCAT Now!

Lion Cat (LCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lion Cat (LCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.08M Total Supply: $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: $ 447.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.14M All-Time High: $ 0.12618 All-Time Low: $ 0.010030683160903817 Current Price: $ 0.01357

Lion Cat (LCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lion Cat (LCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LCAT's tokenomics, explore LCAT token's live price!

