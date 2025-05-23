What is Lemon (LEMON)

$Lemon is a meme coin linked to a dog named Lemon, allegedly stolen from a Tesla. The viral story sparked public outrage and sympathy, fueling a narrative of "justice for Lemon."

Lemon is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lemon investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LEMON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Lemon on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lemon buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lemon Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lemon, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LEMON? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Lemon price prediction page.

Lemon Price History

Tracing LEMON's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LEMON's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Lemon price history page.

How to buy Lemon (LEMON)

Looking for how to buy Lemon? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lemon on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LEMON to Local Currencies

1 LEMON to VND ₫ 13.2743457 1 LEMON to AUD A$ 0.000792081 1 LEMON to GBP ￡ 0.000377921 1 LEMON to EUR € 0.000450399 1 LEMON to USD $ 0.0005177 1 LEMON to MYR RM 0.002189871 1 LEMON to TRY ₺ 0.020128176 1 LEMON to JPY ¥ 0.073798135 1 LEMON to RUB ₽ 0.041141619 1 LEMON to INR ₹ 0.044040739 1 LEMON to IDR Rp 8.349998831 1 LEMON to KRW ₩ 0.707240324 1 LEMON to PHP ₱ 0.028649518 1 LEMON to EGP ￡E. 0.025822876 1 LEMON to BRL R$ 0.002919828 1 LEMON to CAD C$ 0.000709249 1 LEMON to BDT ৳ 0.063076568 1 LEMON to NGN ₦ 0.823049814 1 LEMON to UAH ₴ 0.021494904 1 LEMON to VES Bs 0.0486638 1 LEMON to PKR Rs 0.145949984 1 LEMON to KZT ₸ 0.26480355 1 LEMON to THB ฿ 0.016820073 1 LEMON to TWD NT$ 0.015515469 1 LEMON to AED د.إ 0.001899959 1 LEMON to CHF Fr 0.000424514 1 LEMON to HKD HK$ 0.004053591 1 LEMON to MAD .د.م 0.004757663 1 LEMON to MXN $ 0.009960548

Lemon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lemon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lemon What is the price of Lemon (LEMON) today? The live price of Lemon (LEMON) is 0.0005177 USD . What is the market cap of Lemon (LEMON)? The current market cap of Lemon is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LEMON by its real-time market price of 0.0005177 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lemon (LEMON)? The current circulating supply of Lemon (LEMON) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Lemon (LEMON)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Lemon (LEMON) is 0.011441 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lemon (LEMON)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lemon (LEMON) is $ 54.25K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.