Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 to 4 Days Left, Will the Price Crash?

Whales are serious Shiba Inu heading lower The next three to four days could determine whether Shiba Inu breaks out of its months-long downtrend, or plunges back into yet another leg of weakness, as the asset enters a crucial window. SHIB is consolidating on the price chart just below significant resistance, which is a point where momentum frequently picks up speed in either direction. Whales are serious Even more telling, though, is what is going on off the chart. In addition to a startling +1.06 trillion net increase in SHIB on exchanges in a single day, SHIB recorded the most whale transactions since June 6 today. Higher volatility is nearly always preceded by this combination of increased whale activity and a significant inflow to centralized exchanges. Although it does not give us a clear direction, it does confirm that major players are making changes, which will soon have an effect on retail traders. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView SHIB is still battling the group of moving averages that are pushing down from above on the price chart. The 50-day and 100-day MAs have consistently served as rejection zones, and the overall structure is still negative unless SHIB firmly closes above them. However, the short-term picture is changing. Shiba Inu heading lower Signs of an impending volatility expansion include the price forming a tighter consolidation range, the RSI rising from the mid-40s and sellers failing to push SHIB into new lows. This configuration is made more urgent by the whale data. Large holders are likely getting ready for a big move if there is a spike in high-value transfers (406+ transactions over $100,000) at the same time that liquidity floods back onto exchanges. Traditionally, SHIB responds to these circumstances in a matter of days rather than weeks. This calls for investors to…