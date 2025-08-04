What is LIFE (LIFEBSC)

A revolutionary Line Mini App that connects online users to offline stores, turning every visit into instant rewards. Scan a QR code, get crypto-based perks, and unlock seamless loyalty programs—all contactless!

LIFE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LIFE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LIFEBSC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LIFE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LIFE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LIFE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LIFE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIFEBSC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LIFE price prediction page.

LIFE Price History

Tracing LIFEBSC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIFEBSC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LIFE price history page.

LIFE (LIFEBSC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LIFE (LIFEBSC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIFEBSC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LIFE (LIFEBSC)

Looking for how to buy LIFE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LIFE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIFEBSC to Local Currencies

1 LIFEBSC to VND ₫ 0.0037130465 1 LIFEBSC to AUD A$ 0.000000217294 1 LIFEBSC to GBP ￡ 0.000000105825 1 LIFEBSC to EUR € 0.000000121346 1 LIFEBSC to USD $ 0.0000001411 1 LIFEBSC to MYR RM 0.000000596853 1 LIFEBSC to TRY ₺ 0.000005738537 1 LIFEBSC to JPY ¥ 0.0000207417 1 LIFEBSC to ARS ARS$ 0.000190932287 1 LIFEBSC to RUB ₽ 0.000011227327 1 LIFEBSC to INR ₹ 0.000012292632 1 LIFEBSC to IDR Rp 0.002313114384 1 LIFEBSC to KRW ₩ 0.000195158232 1 LIFEBSC to PHP ₱ 0.000008116072 1 LIFEBSC to EGP ￡E. 0.000006765745 1 LIFEBSC to BRL R$ 0.000000780283 1 LIFEBSC to CAD C$ 0.000000193307 1 LIFEBSC to BDT ৳ 0.000017033592 1 LIFEBSC to NGN ₦ 0.000213463135 1 LIFEBSC to UAH ₴ 0.000005823197 1 LIFEBSC to VES Bs 0.0000173553 1 LIFEBSC to CLP $ 0.000136867 1 LIFEBSC to PKR Rs 0.000039534809 1 LIFEBSC to KZT ₸ 0.00007561549 1 LIFEBSC to THB ฿ 0.000004578695 1 LIFEBSC to TWD NT$ 0.000004213246 1 LIFEBSC to AED د.إ 0.000000517837 1 LIFEBSC to CHF Fr 0.00000011288 1 LIFEBSC to HKD HK$ 0.000001106224 1 LIFEBSC to MAD .د.م 0.000001275544 1 LIFEBSC to MXN $ 0.000002656913 1 LIFEBSC to PLN zł 0.000000519248 1 LIFEBSC to RON лв 0.000000618018 1 LIFEBSC to SEK kr 0.000001363026 1 LIFEBSC to BGN лв 0.000000237048 1 LIFEBSC to HUF Ft 0.000048553921 1 LIFEBSC to CZK Kč 0.000002995553 1 LIFEBSC to KWD د.ك 0.0000000427533 1 LIFEBSC to ILS ₪ 0.000000481151

LIFE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LIFE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LIFE What is the price of LIFE (LIFEBSC) today? The live price of LIFE (LIFEBSC) is 0.0000001411 USD . What is the market cap of LIFE (LIFEBSC)? The current market cap of LIFE is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LIFEBSC by its real-time market price of 0.0000001411 USD . What is the circulating supply of LIFE (LIFEBSC)? The current circulating supply of LIFE (LIFEBSC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of LIFE (LIFEBSC)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of LIFE (LIFEBSC) is 6.65305 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LIFE (LIFEBSC)? The 24-hour trading volume of LIFE (LIFEBSC) is $ 703.45K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025 What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view