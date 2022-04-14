Libra Incentix (LIXX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Libra Incentix (LIXX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Information LIX is an innovative project aiming to revolutionize the loyalty industry through its robust blockchain-powered platform. At its core, LIXX utility token serves as the cornerstone, enabling users to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and gift vouchers. Official Website: https://home.libraincentix.com Whitepaper: https://home.libraincentix.com/files/Libra%20Incentix_v1.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x16530b5C105fcB7c50BC84A039a0a4ed806a5124 Buy LIXX Now!

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Libra Incentix (LIXX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 15.00B $ 15.00B $ 15.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M All-Time High: $ 0.0053252 $ 0.0053252 $ 0.0053252 All-Time Low: $ 0.000047578489010043 $ 0.000047578489010043 $ 0.000047578489010043 Current Price: $ 0.0000849 $ 0.0000849 $ 0.0000849 Learn more about Libra Incentix (LIXX) price

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Libra Incentix (LIXX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIXX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIXX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIXX's tokenomics, explore LIXX token's live price!

