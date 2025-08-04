What is Lnfi Network (LN)

Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

Lnfi Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



LN to Local Currencies

Lnfi Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lnfi Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lnfi Network What is the price of Lnfi Network (LN) today? The live price of Lnfi Network (LN) is 0.02081 USD . What is the market cap of Lnfi Network (LN)? The current market cap of Lnfi Network is $ 2.46M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LN by its real-time market price of 0.02081 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lnfi Network (LN)? The current circulating supply of Lnfi Network (LN) is 118.25M USD . What was the highest price of Lnfi Network (LN)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Lnfi Network (LN) is 0.0412 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lnfi Network (LN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lnfi Network (LN) is $ 62.70K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

