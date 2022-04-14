Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Luigi Mangione (LUIGI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Information LUIGI is a meme coin. Official Website: https://soluigi.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/LUIGICTO286 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5XyKkFaJpAmsH4Tf2EFj3S61W3hC5cJhxNZQQ5h1pump Buy LUIGI Now!

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luigi Mangione (LUIGI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M Total Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M All-Time High: $ 0.05412 $ 0.05412 $ 0.05412 All-Time Low: $ 0.000036414173553256 $ 0.000036414173553256 $ 0.000036414173553256 Current Price: $ 0.001302 $ 0.001302 $ 0.001302 Learn more about Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) price

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUIGI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUIGI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUIGI's tokenomics, explore LUIGI token's live price!

How to Buy LUIGI Interested in adding Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LUIGI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LUIGI on MEXC now!

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Price History Analysing the price history of LUIGI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LUIGI Price History now!

LUIGI Price Prediction Want to know where LUIGI might be heading? Our LUIGI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LUIGI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!