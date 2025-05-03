Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Mancium Price(MANC)
The current price of Mancium (MANC) today is 0.1462 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.46M USD. MANC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mancium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 844.42 USD
- Mancium price change within the day is -8.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Track the price changes of Mancium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.014195
|-8.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0264
|-15.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0556
|-27.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1784
|-54.96%
Today, MANC recorded a change of $ -0.014195 (-8.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.Mancium 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0264 (-15.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.Mancium 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MANC saw a change of $ -0.0556 (-27.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Mancium 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1784 (-54.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Mancium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.02%
-8.85%
-6.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.
|1 MANC to VND
₫3,847.253
|1 MANC to AUD
A$0.22661
|1 MANC to GBP
￡0.10965
|1 MANC to EUR
€0.128656
|1 MANC to USD
$0.1462
|1 MANC to MYR
RM0.624274
|1 MANC to TRY
₺5.622852
|1 MANC to JPY
¥21.172684
|1 MANC to RUB
₽12.124366
|1 MANC to INR
₹12.356824
|1 MANC to IDR
Rp2,396.720928
|1 MANC to KRW
₩204.761872
|1 MANC to PHP
₱8.1141
|1 MANC to EGP
￡E.7.416726
|1 MANC to BRL
R$0.82603
|1 MANC to CAD
C$0.201756
|1 MANC to BDT
৳17.82178
|1 MANC to NGN
₦235.047202
|1 MANC to UAH
₴6.08192
|1 MANC to VES
Bs12.8656
|1 MANC to PKR
Rs41.216704
|1 MANC to KZT
₸75.711132
|1 MANC to THB
฿4.83922
|1 MANC to TWD
NT$4.489802
|1 MANC to AED
د.إ0.536554
|1 MANC to CHF
Fr0.119884
|1 MANC to HKD
HK$1.13305
|1 MANC to MAD
.د.م1.353812
|1 MANC to MXN
$2.862596
For a more in-depth understanding of Mancium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
