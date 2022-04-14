Marie Rose (MARIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marie Rose (MARIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marie Rose (MARIE) Information MARIE is a virtual character from the fighting game Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate Arcade (2013) and serves as the mascot of $SPX. Official Website: https://marierose-eth.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xcaa1E525ACb44aeC4e0D17a0e2467AA3Ea7EE3A6 Buy MARIE Now!

Marie Rose (MARIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marie Rose (MARIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420.69M $ 420.69M $ 420.69M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.79M $ 8.79M $ 8.79M All-Time High: $ 0.04995 $ 0.04995 $ 0.04995 All-Time Low: $ 0.000354509272841602 $ 0.000354509272841602 $ 0.000354509272841602 Current Price: $ 0.0209 $ 0.0209 $ 0.0209 Learn more about Marie Rose (MARIE) price

Marie Rose (MARIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marie Rose (MARIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARIE's tokenomics, explore MARIE token's live price!

How to Buy MARIE Interested in adding Marie Rose (MARIE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MARIE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MARIE on MEXC now!

Marie Rose (MARIE) Price History Analysing the price history of MARIE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MARIE Price History now!

MARIE Price Prediction Want to know where MARIE might be heading? Our MARIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MARIE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!