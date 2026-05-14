Melon to Turkmenistan Manat Conversion Table
MLN to TMT Conversion Table
TMT to MLN Conversion Table
- 1 MLN10.94 TMT
- 5 MLN54.71 TMT
- 10 MLN109.42 TMT
- 50 MLN547.09 TMT
- 100 MLN1,094.17 TMT
- 1,000 MLN10,941.73 TMT
- 5,000 MLN54,708.66 TMT
- 10,000 MLN109,417.31 TMT
- 1 TMT0.09139 MLN
- 5 TMT0.4569 MLN
- 10 TMT0.9139 MLN
- 50 TMT4.569 MLN
- 100 TMT9.139 MLN
- 1,000 TMT91.39 MLN
- 5,000 TMT456.9 MLN
- 10,000 TMT913.9 MLN
Melon (MLN) is currently trading at T 10.94 TMT , reflecting a -1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at T2.08M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of T35.79M TMT. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Melon Price page.
11.49M TMT
Circulation Supply
2.08M
24-Hour Trading Volume
35.79M TMT
Market Cap
-1.91%
Price Change (1D)
T 3.908
24H High
T 2.129
24H Low
The MLN to TMT trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Melon's fluctuations against TMT. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Melon price.
MLN to TMT Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MLN = 10.94 TMT | 1 TMT = 0.09139 MLN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MLN to TMT is 10.94 TMT.
Buying 5 MLN will cost 54.71 TMT and 10 MLN is valued at 109.42 TMT.
1 TMT can be traded for 0.09139 MLN.
50 TMT can be converted to 4.569 MLN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MLN to TMT has changed by -0.42% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.91%, reaching a high of 13.7 TMT and a low of 7.46 TMT.
One month ago, the value of 1 MLN was 10.73 TMT, which represents a +1.99% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MLN has changed by -2.21 TMT, resulting in a -16.82% change in its value.
MLN to TMT Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Melon (MLN) has fluctuated between 7.46 TMT and 13.7 TMT, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 7.31 TMT to a high of 13.7 TMT. You can view detailed MLN to TMT price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|T 13.67
|T 13.67
|T 15.81
|T 15.81
|Low
|T 7.43
|T 7.29
|T 7.29
|T 7.29
|Average
|T 9.88
|T 10.65
|T 10.72
|T 11.56
|Volatility
|+79.81%
|+58.22%
|+79.48%
|+65.57%
|Change
|+39.79%
|-0.54%
|+2.00%
|-15.85%
Melon Price Forecast in TMT for 2027 and 2030
Melon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MLN to TMT forecasts for the coming years:
MLN Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Melon could reach approximately T11.49, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
MLN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MLN may rise to around T13.3 TMT, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Melon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Melon Overview
Turkmenistan Manat Overview
MLN to TMT Market Statistics
3,276,906.98446892
ETH
Current MLN to TMT Exchange Rate
The live Melon (MLN) price today is T 10.9242018084340243168, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current MLN to TMT conversion rate is T 10.9242018084340243168 per MLN.
Discover More Melon on MEXC
The Turkmenistan Manat (TMT) is the official national currency of Turkmenistan, a Central Asian country bordered by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and the Caspian Sea. Named after the traditional unit of weight used in the region, the Manat is a vital part of the country's economic system, playing a pivotal role in everyday transactions and monetary policies.
Introduced as the official currency in the late 20th century, the Manat replaced the Russian Ruble, which was in use during Turkmenistan's tenure as a part of the Soviet Union. The move to adopt the Manat was an important step in establishing economic independence and shaping the country's own monetary policies.
The Manat is used in all economic transactions within the country, from buying groceries at local markets to larger business transactions. It is also the currency in which the government collects taxes and pays its bills. The Manat is divided into 100 Tennesi, similar to how a dollar is divided into 100 cents.
The value of the Manat, like any other currency, is influenced by a variety of factors such as inflation, political stability, economic performance, and monetary policy. The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the country's monetary authority, plays a significant role in managing the value of the Manat through its monetary policy.
The Turkmenistan Manat is not widely traded on the international currency markets due to the country's relatively isolated economic policies. Hence, obtaining the Manat outside of Turkmenistan can be challenging. Currency exchange within the country is also strictly regulated by the government.
In conclusion, the Turkmenistan Manat is a crucial component of the Turkmen economy, facilitating all local transactions and serving as a significant symbol of the nation's economic autonomy. Despite its limited international presence, the Manat's role in Turkmenistan's economy is undeniably integral, shaping the country's financial landscape and influencing its economic policies.
MLN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
MLN/USDT
|3.12
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MLN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Melon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MLN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
MLNUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore MLN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Melon futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Melon with TMT in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit TMT
Fund your account with TMT using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Melon
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Melon, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited TMT.
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MLN and TMT in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Melon (MLN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Melon Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $3.121
- 7-Day Change: -0.42%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.99%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MLN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TMT, the USD price of MLN remains the primary market benchmark.
[MLN Price] [MLN to USD]
Turkmenistan Manat (TMT) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TMT/USD): 0.28530670470756064
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TMT means you will pay less to get the same amount of MLN.
- A weaker TMT means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MLN securely with TMT on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MLN to TMT Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Melon (MLN) and Turkmenistan Manat (TMT) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MLN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MLN to TMT rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TMT-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TMT Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TMT's strength. When TMT weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MLN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Melon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MLN may rise, impacting its conversion to TMT.
Convert MLN to TMT Instantly
Use our real-time MLN to TMT converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MLN to TMT exchange rate calculated in India?
The MLN to TMT exchange rate in India is based on the current value of MLN (often in TMT), converted to TMT using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MLN to TMT exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The MLN to TMT rate changes frequently because both MLN and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MLN to TMT in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the MLN to TMT rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the MLN to TMT rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert MLN to TMT, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my MLN to TMT conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of MLN against TMT over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the MLN to TMT rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TMT, influencing the conversion rate even if MLN remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MLN to TMT exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the MLN to TMT rate.
Can I compare the MLN to TMT rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the MLN to TMT rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MLN to TMT rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the MLN price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the MLN to TMT conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target MLN to TMT price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences MLN and TMT in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for MLN and TMT.
What's the difference between converting MLN to TMT and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between MLN and TMT. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is MLN to TMT a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track MLN prices in TMT or stablecoins. MLN to TMT is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the MLN to TMT rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. TMT may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MLN to TMT rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Melon News and Market Updates
Explore More About Melon
Melon Price
Learn more about Melon (MLN) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Melon Price Prediction
Explore MLN forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Melon may be headed.
How to Buy Melon
Want to buy Melon? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
MLN/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade MLN/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Melon with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.