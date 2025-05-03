What is Mars Token (MRST)

The Mars is creating a global metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. Players can enjoy almost every activity inside the Colony of Mars, such as owning real estate, playing sports, and interacting with others. Initial supply of 5 billion Mars Tokens (MRST) will be issued on Polygon Chain, Ethereum’s Layer 2 platform, and maximum 1 billion in the first year within the metaverse platform.

Mars Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Mars Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MRST? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Mars Token price prediction page.

Mars Token Price History

Tracing MRST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MRST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Mars Token price history page.

MRST to Local Currencies

1 MRST to VND ₫ 9.57866 1 MRST to AUD A$ 0.0005642 1 MRST to GBP ￡ 0.000273 1 MRST to EUR € 0.00032032 1 MRST to USD $ 0.000364 1 MRST to MYR RM 0.00155428 1 MRST to TRY ₺ 0.01399944 1 MRST to JPY ¥ 0.05271448 1 MRST to RUB ₽ 0.03018652 1 MRST to INR ₹ 0.03076528 1 MRST to IDR Rp 5.96721216 1 MRST to KRW ₩ 0.50980384 1 MRST to PHP ₱ 0.020202 1 MRST to EGP ￡E. 0.01846572 1 MRST to BRL R$ 0.0020566 1 MRST to CAD C$ 0.00050232 1 MRST to BDT ৳ 0.0443716 1 MRST to NGN ₦ 0.58520644 1 MRST to UAH ₴ 0.0151424 1 MRST to VES Bs 0.032032 1 MRST to PKR Rs 0.10261888 1 MRST to KZT ₸ 0.18850104 1 MRST to THB ฿ 0.0120484 1 MRST to TWD NT$ 0.01117844 1 MRST to AED د.إ 0.00133588 1 MRST to CHF Fr 0.00029848 1 MRST to HKD HK$ 0.002821 1 MRST to MAD .د.م 0.00337064 1 MRST to MXN $ 0.00712712

Mars Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mars Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mars Token What is the price of Mars Token (MRST) today? The live price of Mars Token (MRST) is 0.000364 USD . What is the market cap of Mars Token (MRST)? The current market cap of Mars Token is $ 130.01K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MRST by its real-time market price of 0.000364 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mars Token (MRST)? The current circulating supply of Mars Token (MRST) is 357.18M USD . What was the highest price of Mars Token (MRST)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Mars Token (MRST) is 0.04298 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mars Token (MRST)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mars Token (MRST) is $ 53.23K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

