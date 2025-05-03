What is Monsterra (MSTR)

Monsterra is a free-to-play-to-earn multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks inspired by the Axie Infinity game's pet world and the gameplay in Clash of Clan or Boom Beach of Supercell. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.

Monsterra is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Monsterra investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MSTR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Monsterra on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Monsterra buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Monsterra Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Monsterra, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MSTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Monsterra price prediction page.

Monsterra Price History

Tracing MSTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MSTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Monsterra price history page.

How to buy Monsterra (MSTR)

Looking for how to buy Monsterra? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Monsterra on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MSTR to Local Currencies

1 MSTR to VND ₫ 14.236415 1 MSTR to AUD A$ 0.00083855 1 MSTR to GBP ￡ 0.00040575 1 MSTR to EUR € 0.00047608 1 MSTR to USD $ 0.000541 1 MSTR to MYR RM 0.00231007 1 MSTR to TRY ₺ 0.02080686 1 MSTR to JPY ¥ 0.07834762 1 MSTR to RUB ₽ 0.04486513 1 MSTR to INR ₹ 0.04572532 1 MSTR to IDR Rp 8.86885104 1 MSTR to KRW ₩ 0.75770296 1 MSTR to PHP ₱ 0.0300255 1 MSTR to EGP ￡E. 0.02744493 1 MSTR to BRL R$ 0.00305665 1 MSTR to CAD C$ 0.00074658 1 MSTR to BDT ৳ 0.0659479 1 MSTR to NGN ₦ 0.86977111 1 MSTR to UAH ₴ 0.0225056 1 MSTR to VES Bs 0.047608 1 MSTR to PKR Rs 0.15251872 1 MSTR to KZT ₸ 0.28016226 1 MSTR to THB ฿ 0.0179071 1 MSTR to TWD NT$ 0.01661411 1 MSTR to AED د.إ 0.00198547 1 MSTR to CHF Fr 0.00044362 1 MSTR to HKD HK$ 0.00419275 1 MSTR to MAD .د.م 0.00500966 1 MSTR to MXN $ 0.01059278

Monsterra Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Monsterra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Monsterra What is the price of Monsterra (MSTR) today? The live price of Monsterra (MSTR) is 0.000541 USD . What is the market cap of Monsterra (MSTR)? The current market cap of Monsterra is $ 45.28K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MSTR by its real-time market price of 0.000541 USD . What is the circulating supply of Monsterra (MSTR)? The current circulating supply of Monsterra (MSTR) is 83.70M USD . What was the highest price of Monsterra (MSTR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Monsterra (MSTR) is 0.65 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Monsterra (MSTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Monsterra (MSTR) is $ 1.08K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!