What is Meter MetaStable (MTR)

Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

Meter MetaStable is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Meter MetaStable investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MTR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Meter MetaStable on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Meter MetaStable buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Meter MetaStable Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Meter MetaStable, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Meter MetaStable price prediction page.

Meter MetaStable Price History

Tracing MTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Meter MetaStable price history page.

How to buy Meter MetaStable (MTR)

Looking for how to buy Meter MetaStable? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Meter MetaStable on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MTR to Local Currencies

1 MTR to VND ₫ 9,731.287 1 MTR to AUD A$ 0.57319 1 MTR to GBP ￡ 0.27735 1 MTR to EUR € 0.325424 1 MTR to USD $ 0.3698 1 MTR to MYR RM 1.579046 1 MTR to TRY ₺ 14.222508 1 MTR to JPY ¥ 53.554436 1 MTR to RUB ₽ 30.667514 1 MTR to INR ₹ 31.255496 1 MTR to IDR Rp 6,062.294112 1 MTR to KRW ₩ 517.927088 1 MTR to PHP ₱ 20.5239 1 MTR to EGP ￡E. 18.759954 1 MTR to BRL R$ 2.08937 1 MTR to CAD C$ 0.510324 1 MTR to BDT ৳ 45.07862 1 MTR to NGN ₦ 594.531158 1 MTR to UAH ₴ 15.38368 1 MTR to VES Bs 32.5424 1 MTR to PKR Rs 104.254016 1 MTR to KZT ₸ 191.504628 1 MTR to THB ฿ 12.24038 1 MTR to TWD NT$ 11.356558 1 MTR to AED د.إ 1.357166 1 MTR to CHF Fr 0.303236 1 MTR to HKD HK$ 2.86595 1 MTR to MAD .د.م 3.424348 1 MTR to MXN $ 7.240684

Meter MetaStable Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Meter MetaStable, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meter MetaStable What is the price of Meter MetaStable (MTR) today? The live price of Meter MetaStable (MTR) is 0.3698 USD . What is the market cap of Meter MetaStable (MTR)? The current market cap of Meter MetaStable is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MTR by its real-time market price of 0.3698 USD . What is the circulating supply of Meter MetaStable (MTR)? The current circulating supply of Meter MetaStable (MTR) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Meter MetaStable (MTR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Meter MetaStable (MTR) is 50.4999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Meter MetaStable (MTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Meter MetaStable (MTR) is $ 228.66 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!