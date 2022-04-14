XEN Crypto (MXEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XEN Crypto (MXEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XEN Crypto (MXEN) Information XEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange. Official Website: https://xen.network/polygon Whitepaper: https://xensource.gitbook.io/www.xenpedia.io/about-xen/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x2ab0e9e4ee70fff1fb9d67031e44f6410170d00e Buy MXEN Now!

XEN Crypto (MXEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XEN Crypto (MXEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0001 $ 0.0001 $ 0.0001 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00000000007142 $ 0.00000000007142 $ 0.00000000007142 Learn more about XEN Crypto (MXEN) price

XEN Crypto (MXEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XEN Crypto (MXEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MXEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MXEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MXEN's tokenomics, explore MXEN token's live price!

