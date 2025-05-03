What is NAC (NAC)

NA Chain is a "born for application" Web3.0 basic public chain, the first heterogeneous composite chain model, supporting a variety of consensus algorithms to achieve application development, dedicated chain, massive parallel computing and constant low cost of the fee. The original N++ programming language allows developers to quickly master and more efficiently complete their own interactive system development. NA DNS decentralized domain name system, DFS decentralized file storage system, DWeb decentralized webpage system, and NA's unique NVM virtual machine will satisfy the full-stack decentralized development of all kinds of on-chain applications, and open a brand new Web3.0 entrance to the blockchain world.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NAC What is the price of NAC (NAC) today? The live price of NAC (NAC) is 0.1016 USD . What is the market cap of NAC (NAC)? The current market cap of NAC is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NAC by its real-time market price of 0.1016 USD . What is the circulating supply of NAC (NAC)? The current circulating supply of NAC (NAC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of NAC (NAC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of NAC (NAC) is 3.95 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NAC (NAC)? The 24-hour trading volume of NAC (NAC) is $ 22.23K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

