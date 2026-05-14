PolySwarm to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
NCT to ILS Conversion Table
ILS to NCT Conversion Table
- 1 NCT0.024995 ILS
- 5 NCT0.124974 ILS
- 10 NCT0.249947 ILS
- 50 NCT1.25 ILS
- 100 NCT2.5 ILS
- 1,000 NCT24.99 ILS
- 5,000 NCT124.97 ILS
- 10,000 NCT249.95 ILS
- 1 ILS40.0084 NCT
- 5 ILS200.04 NCT
- 10 ILS400.08 NCT
- 50 ILS2,000 NCT
- 100 ILS4,000 NCT
- 1,000 ILS40,008 NCT
- 5,000 ILS200,042 NCT
- 10,000 ILS400,084 NCT
PolySwarm (NCT) is currently trading at ₪ 0.024995 ILS , reflecting a -3.15% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪173.16K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₪47.15M ILS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PolySwarm Price page.
5.62B ILS
Circulation Supply
173.16K
24-Hour Trading Volume
47.15M ILS
Market Cap
-3.15%
Price Change (1D)
₪ 0.009745
24H High
₪ 0.007609
24H Low
The NCT to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PolySwarm's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PolySwarm price.
NCT to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NCT = 0.024995 ILS | 1 ILS = 40.0084 NCT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NCT to ILS is 0.024995 ILS.
Buying 5 NCT will cost 0.124974 ILS and 10 NCT is valued at 0.249947 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 40.0084 NCT.
50 ILS can be converted to 2,000 NCT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NCT to ILS has changed by +7.01% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.15%, reaching a high of 0.029035 ILS and a low of 0.022671 ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 NCT was 0.018047 ILS, which represents a +38.47% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NCT has changed by 0.00316121 ILS, resulting in a +14.47% change in its value.
NCT to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PolySwarm (NCT) has fluctuated between 0.022671 ILS and 0.029035 ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.022671 ILS to a high of 0.030864 ILS. You can view detailed NCT to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 0
|₪ 0.02
|₪ 0.02
|₪ 0.02
|Low
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|Average
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|Volatility
|+27.62%
|+35.30%
|+132.96%
|+112.88%
|Change
|+8.49%
|+7.72%
|+38.44%
|+14.44%
PolySwarm Price Forecast in ILS for 2027 and 2030
PolySwarm’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NCT to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
NCT Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, PolySwarm could reach approximately ₪0.026244, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
NCT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NCT may rise to around ₪0.030381 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PolySwarm Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PolySwarm Overview
Israeli New Shekel Overview
NCT to ILS Market Statistics
1,885,913,076
ETH
Current NCT to ILS Exchange Rate
The live PolySwarm (NCT) price today is ₪ 0.0250066211184223664692, with a 3.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCT to ILS conversion rate is ₪ 0.0250066211184223664692 per NCT.
Discover More PolySwarm on MEXC
The Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is the official currency of the State of Israel, a significant player in the global economy. Introduced to replace the old Shekel due to a period of hyperinflation, the Israeli New Shekel has since stabilized and established itself as a reliable and strong currency. It is used in everyday transactions within the country, from buying groceries to larger scale business transactions.
The Israeli New Shekel is commonly referred to as simply the Shekel in Israel. It is subdivided into 100 smaller units known as agorot. The Bank of Israel, the country's central bank, is responsible for issuing and regulating the Israeli New Shekel. It is also responsible for maintaining the stability of the currency and ensuring it serves its role as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account.
In addition to its domestic use, the Israeli New Shekel also plays a significant role in international finance. Israel has a diverse and technologically advanced economy, with the Shekel being used in international trade and foreign exchange markets. Despite being a relatively small country, Israel's currency has gained recognition for its stability and strength.
The Israeli New Shekel is also used as a benchmark by other countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its stability and strength make it an attractive choice for these countries as they seek to stabilize their own currencies. Moreover, the Shekel's role in the global economy is likely to continue growing as Israel's economy continues to expand and diversify.
In conclusion, the Israeli New Shekel is not just a national currency but also an important player in the global economy. Its role extends beyond Israel's borders, influencing other currencies and contributing to global financial stability. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of Israel's economy, serving as a symbol of the country's economic prowess.
NCT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
NCT/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NCT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PolySwarm is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NCT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NCT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PolySwarm futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy PolySwarm with ILS in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit ILS
Fund your account with ILS using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy PolySwarm
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for PolySwarm, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited ILS.
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NCT and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PolySwarm (NCT) vs USD: Market Comparison
PolySwarm Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.008389
- 7-Day Change: +7.01%
- 30-Day Trend: +38.47%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NCT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of NCT remains the primary market benchmark.
[NCT Price] [NCT to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): 0.3356378226234661
- 7-Day Change: +0.59%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.59%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of NCT.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NCT securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NCT to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PolySwarm (NCT) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NCT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NCT to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NCT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PolySwarm, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NCT may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Convert NCT to ILS Instantly
Use our real-time NCT to ILS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NCT to ILS exchange rate calculated in India?
The NCT to ILS exchange rate in India is based on the current value of NCT (often in ILS), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NCT to ILS exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The NCT to ILS rate changes frequently because both NCT and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NCT to ILS in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the NCT to ILS rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the NCT to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert NCT to ILS, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my NCT to ILS conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of NCT against ILS over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the NCT to ILS rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, influencing the conversion rate even if NCT remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NCT to ILS exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the NCT to ILS rate.
Can I compare the NCT to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the NCT to ILS rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NCT to ILS rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the NCT price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the NCT to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target NCT to ILS price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences NCT and ILS in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for NCT and ILS.
What's the difference between converting NCT to ILS and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between NCT and ILS. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is NCT to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track NCT prices in ILS or stablecoins. NCT to ILS is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the NCT to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. ILS may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NCT to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
PolySwarm News and Market Updates
Explore More About PolySwarm
PolySwarm Price
Learn more about PolySwarm (NCT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
PolySwarm Price Prediction
Explore NCT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where PolySwarm may be headed.
How to Buy PolySwarm
Want to buy PolySwarm? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
NCT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade NCT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
NCT USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on NCT with leverage. Explore NCT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy PolySwarm with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
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