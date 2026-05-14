PolySwarm to Indian Rupee Conversion Table
NCT to INR Conversion Table
INR to NCT Conversion Table
- 1 NCT0.790315 INR
- 5 NCT3.95 INR
- 10 NCT7.9 INR
- 50 NCT39.52 INR
- 100 NCT79.03 INR
- 1,000 NCT790.31 INR
- 5,000 NCT3,951.57 INR
- 10,000 NCT7,903.15 INR
- 1 INR1.265 NCT
- 5 INR6.326 NCT
- 10 INR12.65 NCT
- 50 INR63.26 NCT
- 100 INR126.5 NCT
- 1,000 INR1,265 NCT
- 5,000 INR6,326 NCT
- 10,000 INR12,653 NCT
PolySwarm (NCT) is currently trading at ₹ 0.790315 INR , reflecting a -3.10% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₹5.47M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₹1.49B INR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PolySwarm Price page.
177.55B INR
Circulation Supply
5.47M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.49B INR
Market Cap
-3.10%
Price Change (1D)
₹ 0.009745
24H High
₹ 0.007609
24H Low
The NCT to INR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PolySwarm's fluctuations against INR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PolySwarm price.
NCT to INR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NCT = 0.790315 INR | 1 INR = 1.265 NCT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NCT to INR is 0.790315 INR.
Buying 5 NCT will cost 3.95 INR and 10 NCT is valued at 7.9 INR.
1 INR can be traded for 1.265 NCT.
50 INR can be converted to 63.26 NCT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NCT to INR has changed by +7.01% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.10%, reaching a high of 0.917624 INR and a low of 0.716491 INR.
One month ago, the value of 1 NCT was 0.570725 INR, which represents a +38.47% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NCT has changed by 0.099908 INR, resulting in a +14.47% change in its value.
NCT to INR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PolySwarm (NCT) has fluctuated between 0.716491 INR and 0.917624 INR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.716491 INR to a high of 0.975441 INR. You can view detailed NCT to INR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₹ 0
|₹ 0.94
|₹ 0.94
|₹ 0.94
|Low
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|Average
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|Volatility
|+27.62%
|+35.30%
|+132.96%
|+112.88%
|Change
|+8.49%
|+7.72%
|+38.44%
|+14.44%
PolySwarm Price Forecast in INR for 2027 and 2030
PolySwarm’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NCT to INR forecasts for the coming years:
NCT Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, PolySwarm could reach approximately ₹0.829831, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
NCT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NCT may rise to around ₹0.960633 INR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PolySwarm Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PolySwarm Overview
Indian Rupee Overview
NCT to INR Market Statistics
1,885,913,076
ETH
Current NCT to INR Exchange Rate
The live PolySwarm (NCT) price today is ₹ 0.79031495439908795399, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCT to INR conversion rate is ₹ 0.79031495439908795399 per NCT.
Discover More PolySwarm on MEXC
The Indian Rupee is the official currency of India, a country with a population of over 1.3 billion people. It is issued and controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central banking institution. As a fiat currency, the Indian Rupee has no intrinsic value; its worth is derived from the trust and confidence people place in the government's ability to maintain its value.
In everyday economic life, the Indian Rupee plays a crucial role as it is the medium of exchange for goods and services within the country. It is used in all sectors of the Indian economy, from small-scale local markets to large-scale industrial transactions. It is also used in the financial markets for investment and savings purposes.
The Indian Rupee is denominated in a range of values, from small coins to large banknotes, making it accessible and practical for all types of transactions. The currency is symbolised by the sign "₹". The rupee's denominations are designed to cater to various levels of the economy, from micro-transactions in rural areas to significant investments in urban centres.
The value of the Indian Rupee, like other fiat currencies, is influenced by various factors, including inflation, economic growth, government debt, and the country's political stability. It also fluctuates in relation to other world currencies, which affects India's international trade and economic relations.
In the global financial landscape, the Indian Rupee plays a significant role due to India's position as one of the world's largest economies. It is traded on foreign exchange markets and is part of the basket of currencies that international financial institutions use to calculate the value of special drawing rights (a type of international money).
In conclusion, the Indian Rupee is an essential component of the Indian economy and plays a significant role in the global financial system. Its value and stability are of paramount importance to the economic wellbeing of India and its trading partners.
NCT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
NCT/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NCT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PolySwarm is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NCT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NCT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PolySwarm futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy PolySwarm with INR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit INR
Fund your account with INR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy PolySwarm
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for PolySwarm, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited INR.
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NCT and INR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PolySwarm (NCT) vs USD: Market Comparison
PolySwarm Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.008393
- 7-Day Change: +7.01%
- 30-Day Trend: +38.47%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NCT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to INR, the USD price of NCT remains the primary market benchmark.
[NCT Price] [NCT to USD]
Indian Rupee (INR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (INR/USD): 0.01062002916260008
- 7-Day Change: -1.22%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.22%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger INR means you will pay less to get the same amount of NCT.
- A weaker INR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NCT securely with INR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NCT to INR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PolySwarm (NCT) and Indian Rupee (INR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NCT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NCT to INR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and INR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. INR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence INR's strength. When INR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NCT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PolySwarm, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NCT may rise, impacting its conversion to INR.
Convert NCT to INR Instantly
Use our real-time NCT to INR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NCT to INR exchange rate calculated in India?
The NCT to INR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of NCT (often in INR), converted to INR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NCT to INR exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The NCT to INR rate changes frequently because both NCT and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NCT to INR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the NCT to INR rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the NCT to INR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert NCT to INR, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my NCT to INR conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of NCT against INR over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the NCT to INR rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken INR, influencing the conversion rate even if NCT remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NCT to INR exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the NCT to INR rate.
Can I compare the NCT to INR rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the NCT to INR rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NCT to INR rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the NCT price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the NCT to INR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target NCT to INR price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences NCT and INR in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for NCT and INR.
What's the difference between converting NCT to INR and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between NCT and INR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is NCT to INR a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track NCT prices in INR or stablecoins. NCT to INR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the NCT to INR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. INR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NCT to INR rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
PolySwarm News and Market Updates
Explore More About PolySwarm
PolySwarm Price
Learn more about PolySwarm (NCT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
PolySwarm Price Prediction
Explore NCT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where PolySwarm may be headed.
How to Buy PolySwarm
Want to buy PolySwarm? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
NCT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade NCT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
NCT USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on NCT with leverage. Explore NCT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy PolySwarm with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.