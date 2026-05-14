PolySwarm to Iranian Rial Conversion Table
NCT to IRR Conversion Table
IRR to NCT Conversion Table
- 1 NCT11,048.53 IRR
- 5 NCT55,242.67 IRR
- 10 NCT110,485.34 IRR
- 50 NCT552,426.7 IRR
- 100 NCT1,104,853.4 IRR
- 1,000 NCT11,048,533.97 IRR
- 5,000 NCT55,242,669.86 IRR
- 10,000 NCT110,485,339.71 IRR
- 1 IRR0.0{4}9050 NCT
- 5 IRR0.0004525 NCT
- 10 IRR0.0009050 NCT
- 50 IRR0.004525 NCT
- 100 IRR0.009050 NCT
- 1,000 IRR0.09050 NCT
- 5,000 IRR0.4525 NCT
- 10,000 IRR0.9050 NCT
PolySwarm (NCT) is currently trading at ﷼ 11,048.53 IRR , reflecting a -3.15% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼76.52B with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼20.83T IRR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PolySwarm Price page.
2,483.25T IRR
Circulation Supply
76.52B
24-Hour Trading Volume
20.83T IRR
Market Cap
-3.15%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.009745
24H High
﷼ 0.007609
24H Low
The NCT to IRR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PolySwarm's fluctuations against IRR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PolySwarm price.
NCT to IRR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NCT = 11,048.53 IRR | 1 IRR = 0.0{4}9050 NCT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NCT to IRR is 11,048.53 IRR.
Buying 5 NCT will cost 55,242.67 IRR and 10 NCT is valued at 110,485.34 IRR.
1 IRR can be traded for 0.0{4}9050 NCT.
50 IRR can be converted to 0.004525 NCT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NCT to IRR has changed by +6.96% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.15%, reaching a high of 12,834.42 IRR and a low of 10,021.25 IRR.
One month ago, the value of 1 NCT was 7,982.5 IRR, which represents a +38.40% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NCT has changed by 1,392.1 IRR, resulting in a +14.41% change in its value.
NCT to IRR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PolySwarm (NCT) has fluctuated between 10,021.25 IRR and 12,834.42 IRR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 10,021.25 IRR to a high of 13,643.08 IRR. You can view detailed NCT to IRR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 13,170.26
|﷼ 13,170.26
|﷼ 13,170.26
|Low
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Average
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Volatility
|+27.62%
|+35.30%
|+132.96%
|+112.88%
|Change
|+8.47%
|+7.69%
|+38.41%
|+14.42%
PolySwarm Price Forecast in IRR for 2027 and 2030
PolySwarm’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NCT to IRR forecasts for the coming years:
NCT Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, PolySwarm could reach approximately ﷼11,600.96, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
NCT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NCT may rise to around ﷼13,429.56 IRR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PolySwarm Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PolySwarm Overview
Iranian Rial Overview
NCT to IRR Market Statistics
1,885,913,076
ETH
Current NCT to IRR Exchange Rate
The live PolySwarm (NCT) price today is ﷼ 11,048.5339712247091902, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCT to IRR conversion rate is ﷼ 11,048.5339712247091902 per NCT.
Discover More PolySwarm on MEXC
The Iranian Rial is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a country located in Western Asia. It is issued and controlled by the Central Bank of Iran, the country's monetary authority. The Rial is used as a medium of exchange in everyday transactions, playing a vital role in the nation's economic life. It is used for everything from purchasing goods and services to calculating taxes and paying salaries.
As a fiat currency, the Iranian Rial has no intrinsic value and is not backed by a physical commodity such as gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the economic stability and the credibility of the Iranian government. This means that the Rial's value can fluctuate based on factors such as inflation, economic policies, and political stability.
Like many currencies worldwide, the Iranian Rial is subdivided into smaller units. The smallest unit of the Rial is known as the dinar, although this unit is rarely used due to the relatively low value of the Rial. Instead, prices are typically expressed in terms of 'toman', a unit equal to 10 Rials.
The Iranian Rial has faced significant challenges in recent years due to economic sanctions and inflation. These factors have led to a decrease in the Rial's value, making it one of the least valued currencies in the world. This has had significant implications for the country's economy and the purchasing power of its citizens.
Despite these challenges, the Iranian Rial remains an essential part of Iran's economic system. The government and the Central Bank of Iran continue to implement measures aimed at stabilizing the currency and enhancing its value. However, the success of these efforts largely depends on a range of factors, including the global economic climate and geopolitical developments.
In conclusion, the Iranian Rial, like any other currency, serves as a crucial tool for economic transactions within Iran. Its value and stability are influenced by a myriad of factors, including domestic policies and international relations.
NCT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
NCT/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NCT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PolySwarm is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NCT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NCT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PolySwarm futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy PolySwarm with IRR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit IRR
Fund your account with IRR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy PolySwarm
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for PolySwarm, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited IRR.
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NCT and IRR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PolySwarm (NCT) vs USD: Market Comparison
PolySwarm Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.008389
- 7-Day Change: +6.96%
- 30-Day Trend: +38.40%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NCT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IRR, the USD price of NCT remains the primary market benchmark.
[NCT Price] [NCT to USD]
Iranian Rial (IRR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IRR/USD): 0
- 7-Day Change: +0.30%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.30%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IRR means you will pay less to get the same amount of NCT.
- A weaker IRR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NCT securely with IRR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NCT to IRR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PolySwarm (NCT) and Iranian Rial (IRR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NCT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NCT to IRR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IRR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IRR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IRR's strength. When IRR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NCT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PolySwarm, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NCT may rise, impacting its conversion to IRR.
Convert NCT to IRR Instantly
Use our real-time NCT to IRR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NCT to IRR exchange rate calculated in India?
The NCT to IRR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of NCT (often in IRR), converted to IRR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NCT to IRR exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The NCT to IRR rate changes frequently because both NCT and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NCT to IRR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the NCT to IRR rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the NCT to IRR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert NCT to IRR, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my NCT to IRR conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of NCT against IRR over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the NCT to IRR rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IRR, influencing the conversion rate even if NCT remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NCT to IRR exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the NCT to IRR rate.
Can I compare the NCT to IRR rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the NCT to IRR rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NCT to IRR rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the NCT price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the NCT to IRR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target NCT to IRR price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences NCT and IRR in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for NCT and IRR.
What's the difference between converting NCT to IRR and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between NCT and IRR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is NCT to IRR a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track NCT prices in IRR or stablecoins. NCT to IRR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the NCT to IRR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. IRR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NCT to IRR rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
PolySwarm News and Market Updates
Explore More About PolySwarm
PolySwarm Price
Learn more about PolySwarm (NCT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
PolySwarm Price Prediction
Explore NCT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where PolySwarm may be headed.
How to Buy PolySwarm
Want to buy PolySwarm? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
NCT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade NCT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
NCT USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on NCT with leverage. Explore NCT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy PolySwarm with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.