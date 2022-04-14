NEOT (NEOTECH) Tokenomics
NeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEOTECH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEOTECH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
