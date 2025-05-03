What is NEXADE (NEXD)

NEXADE is an RWA protocol which avails stablecoin yields of up to 20% through institutional-grade portfolios of real-world trade finance assets. The onchain platform provides insured and risk-adjusted yield solutions attractive to institutional investors, stablecoin issuers, protocol treasuries and mass retail investors seeking real yield.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXADE What is the price of NEXADE (NEXD) today? The live price of NEXADE (NEXD) is 0.01321 USD . What is the market cap of NEXADE (NEXD)? The current market cap of NEXADE is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEXD by its real-time market price of 0.01321 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEXADE (NEXD)? The current circulating supply of NEXADE (NEXD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of NEXADE (NEXD)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of NEXADE (NEXD) is 0.1035 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEXADE (NEXD)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEXADE (NEXD) is $ 406.24K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

