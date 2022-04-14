Gold Fever (NGL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gold Fever (NGL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gold Fever (NGL) Information Gold Fever is a thrilling survival MMORPG, fully owned by players, where they can mine and fight for $NGL in a fully decentralized economy driven by #CommercialNFTs owners. Gold Fever is also the creator of the commercial NFT, a new use case concept for NFTs - in-game businesses. They provide items and services for game players. You own them along with the revenue they generate. Official Website: https://goldfever.io/ Whitepaper: https://goldfeverwebadmin.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/GF_Whitepaper_V1_1ae931441a.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2653891204f463fb2a2f4f412564b19e955166ae Buy NGL Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.3742
All-Time Low: $ 0.006298767142657136
Current Price: $ 0.01065

Gold Fever (NGL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gold Fever (NGL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NGL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NGL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NGL's tokenomics, explore NGL token's live price!

