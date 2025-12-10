Putin deems AI double-edged sword as Russia drafts plan for wide adoption

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), while warning about the risks that it carries as well. No one knows what to do with it, the master of the Kremlin said in comments coming after his government indicated Russia will be introducing AI everywhere. Putin worried about 'losing everything' due to AI President Putin has spoken about the potential benefits, but also the perils of artificial intelligence as a modern invention his country is willing to take advantage of. "This is an important and very difficult issue," the head of state noted during a meeting of Russia's human rights council. The Russian leader was commenting on a remark by the chief executive of the tech and research company Kribrum, Igor Ashmanov, who highlighted the lack of AI regulation. "It is becoming evident even for those who are far from these problems that something should be done, but no one knows exactly what to do," he elaborated, while also referring to the use of big data in general and other related topics. Quoted by the TASS news agency on Tuesday, Putin put his figure on the center issue: "Because not using these instruments would mean losing everything we care about. But at the same time, if we use it thoughtlessly, it will also end up in the loss of everything we value." Russia prepares to introduce AI across sectors Putin's input on the matter comes as the Russian government is drafting a plan for the deployment of artificial intelligence tools across the country. The executive power in Moscow now wants to see AI applications widely implemented, from the public administration to different sectors of the economy as well as in all regions of the vast nation. Announcing the initiative, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recalled an…