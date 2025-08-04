More About NOC

Nono Coin (NOC) Live Price Chart

NOC Live Price Data & Information

Nono Coin (NOC) is currently trading at 0.00217 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. NOC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nono Coin Key Market Performance:

$ 511.00K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.40%
Nono Coin 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NOC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOC price information.

NOC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nono Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000298+1.40%
30 Days$ -0.01783-89.15%
60 Days$ -0.01783-89.15%
90 Days$ -0.01783-89.15%
Nono Coin Price Change Today

Today, NOC recorded a change of $ +0.0000298 (+1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nono Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01783 (-89.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nono Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NOC saw a change of $ -0.01783 (-89.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nono Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01783 (-89.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NOC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nono Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

NOC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Nono Coin (NOC)

NoNoCoin is a digital currency built on The Open Network (TON) and Binance Smart Chain, a decentralized blockchain platform.

Nono Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nono Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NOC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nono Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nono Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nono Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nono Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NOC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nono Coin price prediction page.

Nono Coin Price History

Tracing NOC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NOC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nono Coin price history page.

Nono Coin (NOC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nono Coin (NOC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nono Coin (NOC)

Looking for how to buy Nono Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nono Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NOC to Local Currencies

Nono Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nono Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nono Coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nono Coin

Hot News

XRP SEC Case: Complete Analysis of Ripple Lawsuit and ETF Approval Timeline 2025

The five-year legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is nearing resolution in 2025, with the SEC facing an August 15 deadline to decide on its appeal, marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry. After years of uncertainty, XRP holders finally received regulatory clarity when both parties resolved their dispute, setting a powerful precedent for digital asset regulation in the United States.

August 4, 2025

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

August 4, 2025

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025

What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view

August 4, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

