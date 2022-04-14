NOI Exchange (NOI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NOI Exchange (NOI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NOI Exchange (NOI) Information NOI exchange is creating the world's first cryptocurrency and RWA (Real World Assets) exchange with a multilingual, physical call center that will handle both service and sales. This is a tremendous value for people 50+ who expect such support, which no other exchange currently offers. Official Website: https://www.noiexchange.net/ Whitepaper: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/xugr8h4klbhaglmswzs53/NOI-PITCH-DECK-04.25.pdf?rlkey=7heln6v3k1bxlykti6hglshs8&e=1&st=hmpelxuu&dl=0 Block Explorer: https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x4793405c2231d8646f8ee79e120c230c574b0c4b Buy NOI Now!

NOI Exchange (NOI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NOI Exchange (NOI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0064 $ 0.0064 $ 0.0064 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0000286 $ 0.0000286 $ 0.0000286 Learn more about NOI Exchange (NOI) price

NOI Exchange (NOI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NOI Exchange (NOI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOI's tokenomics, explore NOI token's live price!

How to Buy NOI Interested in adding NOI Exchange (NOI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NOI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

NOI Exchange (NOI) Price History Analysing the price history of NOI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NOI Price History now!

NOI Price Prediction Want to know where NOI might be heading? Our NOI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NOI token's Price Prediction now!

