NEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEOPIN Token What is the price of NEOPIN Token (NPT) today? The live price of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is 0.0867 USD . What is the market cap of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? The current market cap of NEOPIN Token is $ 17.82M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NPT by its real-time market price of 0.0867 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? The current circulating supply of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is 205.57M USD . What was the highest price of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is 37.77 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is $ 616.01 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

