What is NULS (NULS)

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

What is the price of NULS (NULS) today? The live price of NULS (NULS) is 0.05523 USD . What is the market cap of NULS (NULS)? The current market cap of NULS is $ 6.21M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NULS by its real-time market price of 0.05523 USD . What is the circulating supply of NULS (NULS)? The current circulating supply of NULS (NULS) is 112.41M USD . What was the highest price of NULS (NULS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of NULS (NULS) is 2.1725 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NULS (NULS)? The 24-hour trading volume of NULS (NULS) is $ 75.71K USD .

