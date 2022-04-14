Oggy inu (OGGYETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oggy inu (OGGYETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oggy inu (OGGYETH) Information Oggy inu,The first meme project in the world to register copyright at the US Copyright Office, combining many useful applications: Payment, Wallet, AI, Staking and collaborating with clubs and sports events around the world. Official Website: https://oggyinu.com/ Whitepaper: https://oggy-inu.gitbook.io/docs-eth/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7e877b99897d514da01bd1d177e693ec639961af Buy OGGYETH Now!

Oggy inu (OGGYETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oggy inu (OGGYETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.10K $ 53.10K $ 53.10K Total Supply: $ 420.00B $ 420.00B $ 420.00B Circulating Supply: $ 201.27B $ 201.27B $ 201.27B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.80K $ 110.80K $ 110.80K All-Time High: $ 0.00002336 $ 0.00002336 $ 0.00002336 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000055800536439 $ 0.000000055800536439 $ 0.000000055800536439 Current Price: $ 0.0000002638 $ 0.0000002638 $ 0.0000002638 Learn more about Oggy inu (OGGYETH) price

Oggy inu (OGGYETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oggy inu (OGGYETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OGGYETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OGGYETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OGGYETH's tokenomics, explore OGGYETH token's live price!

How to Buy OGGYETH Interested in adding Oggy inu (OGGYETH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OGGYETH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OGGYETH on MEXC now!

Oggy inu (OGGYETH) Price History Analysing the price history of OGGYETH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OGGYETH Price History now!

OGGYETH Price Prediction Want to know where OGGYETH might be heading? Our OGGYETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OGGYETH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!