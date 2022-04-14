omChain (OMC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into omChain (OMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

omChain (OMC) Information

What is omchain? omchain is an EVM compliant PoA blockchain that uses IBFT2 consensus algorithm. The block interval of omchain is 2 seconds and the block gas limit is 50 million. omchain provides the infrastructure for business level needs. ## What is omchain’s native asset? (OMC) omchain’s gas token is named OMC and bridged to ETH/BSC/AVAX networks as ERC-20/BEP-20/ARC-20 tokens. ## How is OMC used? OMC is used for paying transaction fees on the omchain. omchain have the following features; * EVM Compatibility: Proven security, established tech stack, tools, standards and enterprise adoption * Scalability: Always low transaction fees and side chain integrations enable highly scalable blockchain infrastructure for enterprise grade needs. * Security: Audited, open-source software and consensus mechanisms enable secure infrastructure * User Experience: Immediate transaction finality allows real life applications to be integrated with blockchain * Developer Support: Not just the infrastructure but necessary tools required by the blockchain is also provided, such as mobile wallet and blockchain bridge. Interactions with the omchain is done with OMC just like how any other gas token works.

Official Website:
https://omchain.io
Whitepaper:
https://docs.omchain.io
Block Explorer:
https://explorer.omchain.io

omChain (OMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for omChain (OMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 51.04K
Total Supply:
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 92.81M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
All-Time High:
$ 0.04478
All-Time Low:
$ 0.001999036547342038
Current Price:
$ 0.00055
omChain (OMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of omChain (OMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of OMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many OMC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand OMC's tokenomics, explore OMC token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.